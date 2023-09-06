In the summer of 2019, the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner was one of the most followed on the planet. A luxurious marriage in a French chateau between a successful singer and a renowned actress that seemed to come out of a fairy tale. But, in the summer of 2023, the one with broken hearts, the spell has been shattered. The couple filed a divorce lawsuit on Tuesday before some Miami courts. They started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and have two children together, a three-year-old girl and a 14-month-old girl.

Various American media They have confirmed that it was the musician, a member of the Jonas Brothers, who has filed the lawsuit alleging problems in the couple. In fact, it has been the lawyer Tom Sasser, who also carried out the divorce of golfer Tiger Woods and his wife, Elin Nordegren, a decade ago. In the legal documents leaked by the press, it is ensured that the marriage is “irretrievably broken”. Both signed a prenuptial contract before the wedding and both will take care of the support of their two daughters.

That the couple’s divorce was imminent had been ringing since Friday, when it was learned that Jonas had hired a divorce expert, although he did not give any explanation about it. In fact, he seemed to want to deny those rumors when, at a concert over the weekend, he was seen wearing his wedding ring, which for his part he had not worn to a couple of recitals in August, and even to one in New York at the which Turner herself attended. However, on Sunday it was made public again that the middle brother of Nick and Kevin Jonas was in contact with two Los Angeles lawyers specializing in separations, which fueled the information that was confirmed this Tuesday.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas during their wedding, in an image shared on the actress’s social networks.

Another of the signs of the couple’s crisis, which the media began to reveal a little over a month ago, is the sale of his family home in Miami, Florida, a valued mansion with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a dock. private. They put it up for sale in November of the previous year for 17 million dollars (15.9 million euros) and, after making some reforms in March, they finally put the price of 15.5 million (almost 14.5 million euros). ), to end up selling it for 15 million (about 14 million euros), according to what he said People.

As a family, throughout these years they have managed to stay relatively far from the spotlight, given their very high media profiles. He, who just turned 34, is one of the members of the family pop band The Jonas Brothers, with almost two decades of career behind him and thousands of fans all over the planet; she, 27 British, was one of the main protagonists of the series Game of Thrones, where he played Sansa Stark, and is also part of the X-Men saga, where he gives life to the Dark Phoenix. In the few interviews they give, the two have assured that keeping their relationship private has helped them, given the great fame they have achieved since their youth.

The couple met in 2016 thanks to mutual friends; They followed each other on Instagram, they began to send messages and the connection was immediate. They announced their engagement in October 2017 and, although the wedding had to wait, it was finally two. In May 2019 they got married by surprise in Las Vegas, in a link officiated by a fake Elvis Presley after the Billboard awards ceremony. It was attended by Joe’s two brothers, Kevin and Nick, and the latter’s wife, actress Priyanka Chopra; the couple had married just six months earlier. Then Jonas and Turner married in France, in a luxurious ceremony held at the end of June 2019 at the Chateau de Tourreau, in Provence, a 1612 mansion with capacity for about twenty guests that cost an average of 5,500 euros per night. . Model Ashley Graham and actress Maisie Williams, Arya Stark in Game of Thrones and close friend of the bride, were among the guests. The newlyweds spent their honeymoon at an idyllic resort in the Maldives. A year later they welcomed their eldest daughter, Willa, and already in 2022 their youngest, whose name is unknown.