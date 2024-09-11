Singer Joe Jonas (Arizona, 35 years old) and actress Sophie Turner (Northampton, 28 years old) are now officially single. The former couple reached a divorce agreement on September 6, exactly one year after Jonas filed for divorce from the singer after four years of marriage and two daughters together. This is confirmed by the legal documents. obtained by the magazine People and TMZ on Tuesday, September 10, revealing that a Florida judge has signed off on their divorce agreement and ruled that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The terms of the agreement are confidential, but court documents state that it is intended “in the best interest of the parties and this family.” The judge allowed Jonas and Turner to waive the 20-day waiting period for final judgment, adding that “the marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are returned to their single status.” The divorce filing also confirms that they had a prenuptial agreement.

Jonas, best known for being one of three members of the Jonas Brothers, filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, 2023, court documents also obtained by People and other American media at that time. The next day, both decided to clear up the rumors and posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts —with 12.3 million followers for him and 14 million followers for her—about the end of their relationship. “After four wonderful years, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but this is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for ourselves and our daughters,” they said in the statement.

What initially seemed like it was going to be a friendly and peaceful divorce soon changed. Documents filed by Turner in court on September 21, 2023 revealed that the actress Game of Thrones either X-Men: Dark Phoenix She claimed that the breakup of her marriage happened “very suddenly” after an argument on August 15, 2023. In addition, the British woman criticized that she found out about her separation “through the media” days after Jonas’s request.

12 months of legal battle

On September 25, 2023, Turner and Jonas agreed that their two daughters – Willa, four, and Delphine, two – would remain in New York temporarily, amid disagreement over their custody, according to documents filed in New York courts and obtained by several British and American media outlets, such as People, Page Six either Daily Mail. This filing for the temporary agreement came just days after Turner sued the singer for wrongful retention of her daughters, alleging that Jonas was holding the passports of the two girls and not allowing them to return to England, where she has resided since the separation. Later, in January 2024, the actress withdrew her lawsuit with the intention of reaching an agreement with her ex-partner, a process for which they have had the help of mediation.

Before this first sign of mutual understanding, on October 10 last year the former couple, who married in 2019 after almost three years of dating and held two ceremonies, one in Las Vegas and the other in France, had already reached a first temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters. This concluded that both Turner and Jonas could be with them two weeks a month. In addition, they were allowed to travel anywhere in the United States and the United Kingdom while they were with them, which meant that the actress could take the girls to England, where she wanted to settle in what she now considers her “forever home.” The new agreement invalidated the previous provisional consent order, according to which the girls were to remain in New York State while their parents disagreed over their custody.

However, this was not enough for Turner, who in March 2024 asked a judge to “reactivate” the case. A representative for Jonas told People at the time that “the filing was a legal formality” and that the couple was still “negotiating an amicable resolution.” Still, the actress addressed the custody battle again in May 2024, when she confessed to the British edition of the magazine Vogue that she was “unhappy” with how everything had turned out, especially when it came to her daughters. “They are the victims of all this. But I think we are doing the best we can. I am confident we can work through it. Joe is a great father to our daughters and that is all I can ask for,” she conceded to her ex.