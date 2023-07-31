Overlook Events announces that next January 21, 2024in two shows at 16:00 and 20:00, the special event will arrive in Italy “Concert Tribute to Joe Hisaishi: Symphonic Works”.

A two-hour concert featuring music from Spirited Away, Princess Monooke, Porco Rosso, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro but not only that, even from the most famous films of Takeshi Kitano as Sonatine and Hana-Bi Fire Flowers. Tickets are on sale at Ticketone starting from €40.00.

TRIBUTE CONCERT TO JOE HISAISHI: SYMPHONY WORKS From Studio Ghibli to Takeshi Kitano, from cinema to animation

with a full symphony orchestra Milan, Teatro Dal Verme

Sunday 21 January 2024

Joe Hisaishi is recognized worldwide as one of the greatest composers of our time. Together with brilliant directors such as Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahashi of Studio Ghibli, but also with Takeshi Kitano or Nobuhiko Ôbayashi, the Japanese composer explored all musical genres, demonstrating all the magnificence of his orchestral sensibility. Concert Tribute to Joe Hisaishi: Symphonic Works is a comprehensive and wonderful exploration of the genius of Japanese music, which will allow all audiences to experience the great compositions of the Studio Ghibli films and other masterpieces composed by the master for the big screen over the past four decades, as well as works by other worlds such as video games and Japanese TV series. Discover a 2-hour program full of surprises…

Spirited Away Princess Mononoke Kiki's Delivery Service Porco Rosso Howl's Moving Castle My Neighbor Totoro Ponyo on the Cliff Ponyo Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Kikujiro's Estate Sonatine Kids Return Hana-Bi Flowers of Fire · Ni no Kuni · Welcome to Dongmakgol · The Castle in the Sky · Tom Thumb.. and much more. A symphony orchestra awaits you on stage for this unforgettable celebration of Joe Hisaishi and his symphonic works! Entertainment for all ages

Sunday 21 January 2024, 16:00 and 20:00

