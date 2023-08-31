“I want to see the majority of Venetian citizens with white skin. Can I say it or not? And people think so too.” It’s a storm for the words of Joe Formaggio, regional councilor of the Brothers of Italy in Veneto. On Tuesday evening, as a guest on the Focus show on the local channel Rete veneta, Formaggio commented on the large number of arrivals of migrants in Italy this year: “Today I went to Viale Milano in Vicenza, I was the only white person. I didn’t like it and neither do most people. We can’t make Italy the second Africa, I don’t want to see Veneto with the majority of dark colored citizens,” he said.

The 46-year-old councilor did not spare other interventions on the subject: “We do not need immigrants, they are a cost for Italy, they do not save jobs”, he said, stating that in his Municipality “they never arrived” because he ” bricked up the only place available”. To then conclude: “The majority of Italians do not want to see non-EU citizens, thugs, people who do nothing, Roma and this bataria here”.

Also present in the studio was the regional councilor of the Pd Andrea Zanoni: “He made very heavy racist statements relating to discrimination on the color of the skin. I believe that his party mates, starting with Prime Minister Meloni, should publicly condemn these serious racist statements”.

Then the reply of the interested party: “Mine was a provocative question. I asked: can I say that I would not like to see Veneto with more black people than Venetians? I have all the flaws in the world, but I do my job as regional councilor among the people. They stop me on the street and say “Joe, we can’t take it anymore”. And racism has nothing to do with it. I have many black friends and I travel the world. I didn’t discriminate against anyone, I just asked a question.”

The reaction of the Brothers of Italy

The reaction of Giorgia Meloni’s party was immediate, which decided to take measures against Formaggio. “In FdI there is no room for racism,” Giovanni Donzelli, leader Meloni’s right-hand man and organization manager of Via della Scrofa, told Adnkronos. “Skin color – said the Fdi parliamentarian – does not indicate a person’s culture or correctness. Thinking of evaluating or worse of discriminating against people based on skin color is incompatible with the values ​​of our community”. Therefore, announced Donzelli, “we will activate the competent bodies for the analysis of what Formaggio said and for the due consequences”.