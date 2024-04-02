Joe Flaherty, actor who participated in films like 'Back to the Future', died. She was 82 years old and several news portals share that she lost her life at the age of 82 after suffering a brief illness.

The daughter of Joe Flaherty He is the one who announces that his father died and in a statement he shares on social networks he mentions that he would have dealt with a 'brief illness'.

Days ago, friends and family of Joe Flahertywho stood out in Hollywood with his work as an actor, launched a campaign on social networks to raise money and allocate it to his help, as he was going through difficult times in his economic and personal situation.

Screenshot of 'Back to the Future'.

“His absence has left a void in my life that at this moment seems insurmountable.”. As I try to navigate through this grieving process, I am comforted by the memories we shared and the incredible impact he had on those around him,” says Joe Flaherty's daughter.

Joe Flaherty stood out professionally as an actor and writer, He was also fond of comedy and throughout his life he dedicated himself to show business.

Joe Flaherty He participated in films such as 'Terminagolf', 'Back to the Future 2', 'American Dad', 'Family Guy' and 'Fraser', among many more.

Rest in peace Joe Flaherty.

