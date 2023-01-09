Hello Games, the development studio of No Man’s Sky, has decided to give away Joe Danger, its first game, now playable from the browser on the official website. Considering we’re talking about a nice game, still a lot of fun, it’s definitely a nice gift.

As specified by Sean Murray, the head of the studio, via Twitter, these are the complete versions of Joe Danger Touch and Infinity, with improved graphics. You can play it on Mac, PC, Chromebook and Linux since official site.

The game sees us play the reckless stuntman of the title in a series of levels full of impossible obstacles and variable elements of the scenario, in an attempt to perform the most spectacular and daring manoeuvres. 50 new levels and new playable characters are part of the innovations introduced for this new chapter by Hello Games.

At the time of reviewing the PS3 version, Andrea Palmisano spoke of one of the best titles for the Sony portable console: “it is a wonderful example of game design which underlines again, as if it were needed, the importance of bringing together ‘videogame industry spectacular multimillion-dollar productions with simpler projects and limited resources, but in which the attention to gameplay and the desire to experiment find their maximum expression.