Et’s been a while since the CDU appointed the culture senator in Berlin. That was in 2001, the year in which a black-red coalition in the capital collapsed over the Berlin banking scandal. Christoph Stölzl, who held the post at the time, was reluctant to give it up. The same applies to left-wing politician Klaus Lederer, who will soon have to vacate his post if the SPD base does not overturn the coalition agreement with the Union. Responsibility for culture, it seems, is one of the more popular political tasks in the state of Berlin.

The music manager Joe Chialo, who was part of the competence team of the chancellor candidate Laschet in 2021 as Minister of State for Culture, is to take Lederer’s place. In a newspaper article that he wrote together with the then incumbent Monika Grütters, Chialo explained his understanding of culture: Like Schiller, culture is a daughter of freedom, but by no means of politics. Therefore, it must be protected from ideological influences as well as from pure market logic. The essay leads to the expected demand for a separate Ministry of Culture and a national goal of culture. What is interesting, however, is a formulation that rarely appears in cultural-political texts: “support for cultural entrepreneurship”, i.e. private creative entrepreneurs, is just as important as supporting galleries and festivals.

He joined the Greens and left again

Chialo himself is also a cultural entrepreneur. Born in Bonn in 1970 as the son of a Tanzanian diplomat, he grew up in a Rhenish Catholic environment; he graduated from the Salesian boarding school in Cologne. It was only when he dropped out of his studies in politics and history in Erlangen that he became involved in music management. Chialo founded his own label in 2009, and another in 2018 with industry giant Universal to promote African music. At the same time, he was politically active: in the 1990s he became a member of the Greens – and resigned because of their disagreement over the war in Kosovo; In 2016 she joined the CDU.

Chialo does not correspond to the cliché of the Christian Democratic educated citizen. The sosigned habitus seems foreign to him, but he radiates a pleasant nonchalance paired with cordiality. In a contribution that the “heute-show” filmed with him before the federal election, he pulls out of the affair almost brilliantly. At the end he even sings along with the song that the reporter of the satirical show improvises on Chialo’s keywords “freedom, future, love”. One would like to see so much quick-wittedness in cultural politics more often.

Perhaps what’s special about Chialo’s appointment isn’t that he’s Berlin’s first black culture senator, but the fact that he’s the first to have previously made his money from culture. Behind the “independent scene”, which the Berlin Senate subsidizes every year with many millions of euros, there is a completely independent scene that works at its own risk. The question is how this experience of freedom can be translated into political action. In the black-red coalition agreement, only six of the 136 pages are devoted to culture. Most paragraphs contain well-known things: “diversity and inclusion”, “remembrance and commemoration”, “digital change”.







Only two passages make you sit up and take notice. On the one hand, Berlin is “reviewing” its participation in the Humboldt Forum; a withdrawal from the castle construction is no longer excluded. On the other hand, the new senator wants to suggest that the districts “name a representative street or square after Helmut Kohl”. Humboldt plus Kohl: Is this what Joe Chialo’s cultural-political program looks like? Certainly not. But there are two projects that you will have to ask him about in a year’s time.