Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (left) and his lieutenant Joe Biggs during a rally in Washington on December 12, 2020. STEPHANIE KEITH (AFP)

The weight of justice begins to fall on the leaders of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group that prosecutors said saw themselves as “Trump’s army.” Members of the group played a prominent role in leading the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s sweeping victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Four were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May past, including the leader of the group, Enrique Tarrio. The first sentenced was his lieutenant Joe Biggs, sentenced this Thursday in Washington to 17 years in prison.

Enrique Tarrio’s sentence, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been delayed until Tuesday of next week due to the judge’s illness. Prosecutors are asking for a 33-year sentence for him, the same as they were asking for the already sentenced Biggs. The sentence is the second largest imposed for the assault on the Capitol. It falls below that of Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers (Guardians of the Oath), sentenced in May to 18 years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far.

More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riots on Capitol Hill. More than 600 of them have been convicted and sentenced. Not directly for the assault on the Capitol, but for his attempts to revoke the electoral result, Trump is charged both in Washington, where he is scheduled to sit on the bench on March 4, 2024, and in Georgia. In the case of the former president, there is no accusation of seditious conspiracy, but there are multiple charges, including one related to organized crime, which can carry significant prison terms. The seditious conspiracy was typified during the Civil War, to persecute the rebels of the Confederation, but prosecutors have dusted it off for the assault on the Capitol.

Biggs, 39, born in Ormond Beach, Florida, called himself an organizer for the Proud Boys. He served in the US Army for eight years before being discharged in 2013. Biggs later worked as a correspondent for Infowars, the website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The convicted man, who tweeted “this is war” in reference to recognizing Biden’s victory, was among the leaders of the assault on the Capitol. On January 6, 2021, thousands of people, including many members of his organization, gathered in Washington to attend a Donald Trump rally. From there, the mob began a march towards the Capitol, where the most violent broke through the lines of police defense. They entered by force the seat of the legislative power when it was meeting in a session to certify the electoral victory of the Democrat Biden. Senators and congressmen had to flee and take refuge while the assailants occupied the chambers, entered the offices and toured the building.

The trial was held for four months from last January, before the conviction that came in May. “I know I screwed up that day,” Biggs told the judge moments before being sentenced, “but I’m not a terrorist,” according to AP. “Curiosity got the better of me, and I will have to live with it for the rest of my life,” he added, stating that he had “no hate in his heart” and did not want to hurt anyone.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said the Jan. 6 bombing trampled on an “important American custom,” that of certifying the Electoral College vote. “That day broke our tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, which is one of the most precious things we have as Americans,” he added.

waiting for the leader

Enrique Tarrio, a Miami resident who was the national president and top leader of the Proud Boys, was also convicted in May although he was not in Washington on January 6. He had been arrested two days before the assault on the Capitol accused of having painted a Black Lives Matter banner during a previous demonstration in the country’s capital, and complied with the judge’s order to leave the city after his arrest.

According to prosecutors, unable to be present, he chose Biggs and Ethan Nordean to lead the group on the ground. The three of them and Zachary Rehl were convicted of seditious conspiracy and a fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, for other crimes. Prosecutors ask for sentences of 30 years for Rehl (who can be sentenced this Thursday), 27 years for Nordean and 20 years for Pezzola.

