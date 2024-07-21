Biden gives his full support to his vice president, Kamala Harris

The president has released a second statement announcing that he is giving his full support to his vice president, Kamala Harris. “My first decision as the party’s nominee in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it was the best decision I have ever made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement to Kamala to be our party’s nominee this year. Democrats: it’s time to come together and defeat Trump. Let’s do it.”

Nearly 40 minutes had to pass from Biden’s announcement that he would step aside to his announcement that he would endorse Harris’s candidacy.