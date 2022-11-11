Joe Biden’s warning about climate change

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Joe Biden, President of the United States.
Joe Biden, President of the United States.
The President assured that the climate crisis affects economic security and national security.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 11, 2022, 12:17 PM
The climate change puts on risk “the life of the planet”, warned this Friday on the COP27 in Egypt the american president Joe Bidenwho promised that his country will meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Also read: Biden extended the decree that declares Nicaragua a threat to the US.
All countries must do more. At this meeting we must renew and improve our climate ambitions
“The climate crisis has to do with the security of human beings, with the economic securityenvironmental security, national security and life on the planet,” the president told representatives of nearly 200 countries gathered in Sharm el Sheikh.
“All the countries they must do more. At this meeting we must renew and improve our climate ambitions“, he added. The United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, only behind China.
Washington has pledged to cut its emissions by 50-52% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.
AFP.
More news
November 11, 2022, 12:17 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Joe #Bidens #warning #climate #change
Leave a Reply