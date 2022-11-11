Friday, November 11, 2022
Joe Biden’s warning about climate change

November 11, 2022
in World
Joe Biden

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

The President assured that the climate crisis affects economic security and national security.

The climate change puts on risk “the life of the planet”, warned this Friday on the COP27 in Egypt the american president Joe Bidenwho promised that his country will meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Also read: Biden extended the decree that declares Nicaragua a threat to the US.

All countries must do more. At this meeting we must renew and improve our climate ambitions

“The climate crisis has to do with the security of human beings, with the economic securityenvironmental security, national security and life on the planet,” the president told representatives of nearly 200 countries gathered in Sharm el Sheikh.

“All the countries they must do more. At this meeting we must renew and improve our climate ambitions“, he added. The United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, only behind China.

Washington has pledged to cut its emissions by 50-52% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

AFP.

