Joe Biden’s warning about climate change

The climate change puts on risk “the life of the planet”, warned this Friday on the COP27 in Egypt the american president Joe Bidenwho promised that his country will meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“The climate crisis has to do with the security of human beings, with the economic securityenvironmental security, national security and life on the planet,” the president told representatives of nearly 200 countries gathered in Sharm el Sheikh.

“All the countries they must do more. At this meeting we must renew and improve our climate ambitions“, he added. The United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, only behind China.

Washington has pledged to cut its emissions by 50-52% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

