The president of United States, Joe Biden, plans to deliver his usual State of the Union address tonight in front of the Congress of his country.

(In context: The keys to understanding the speech of the State of the Union that Joe Biden will give)

This is the annual meeting (usually between January and February) that all US leaders have to say what their achievements have been so far in government and to announce the paths of the year that is beginning.

In parts of the text leaked to the press, it became known that President Biden’s speech was going to revolve around several axes.

In the first place, and despite the animosity that exists in the Washington today, to insist on a message of unity and joint work to advance the issues that matter most to the country.

An important issue, because since the Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives in November of last year, it is speculated that they will oppose all of his new proposals on almost principle.

File photo of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in a speech in Congress. See also Joe Biden Enacts His Billion Dollar Climate and Health Plan Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Bloomberg

In that sense, Biden planned to summarize the successes of these two years in government, many of which were achieved with the support of the Republicans.

Among them, the multi-million dollar package that was approved to restore the country’s infrastructure and other legislative and presidential initiatives.

Likewise, the president would take advantage of his appointment in front of the Legislature to highlight the good moment of the US economy despite the bad omens that his rivals predicted: the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the creation of more than half a million new jobs only in this month of January and the slight reduction in inflation that has been registered and that had many concerned about the possibility of the country going into recession.

The speech is very important for a Biden who, at 80, is close to announcing his intention to seek re-election in 2024, but who is still stuck at less than 43 percent. The speech was scheduled to begin at 9 pm yesterday (Washington time), with a duration time of about an hour.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME