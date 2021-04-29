More information

Joe Biden, president of the United States, will deliver a speech to the House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday. Nancy Pelosi, president of the lower house, invited the president to share the progress of his government regarding the health emergency of covid-19 and the approval of the economic stimulus package to face the crisis. Tonight’s message coincides with the first 100 days of the Biden Administration, which are on Thursday.

Follow Biden’s speech in EL PAÍS: