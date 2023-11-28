Hunter Biden, the son of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, offered to testify before a congressional committee this Tuesday but with different conditions than those imposed by legislators in a summons.

Hunter Biden is being investigated by the Republican majority of the United States House of Representatives andn the framework of the investigations opened against his father for alleged irregularitiesas influence peddling to benefit family members in business.

On November 8, the Oversight Committee of the Lower House summoned several members of the family to testify behind closed doors. Biden, including Hunter himself and also James Biden, the president’s brother.

The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.

The president’s son has responded that he will only appear before Congress in a public hearing so that the Republicans cannot distort his words.

“If, as they claim, their efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, and“So let’s let the light shine on these proceedings,” said Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe D. Lowell.in a letter.

Biden proposed December 13 as the date to appear publicly.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James R. Comer, rejected Biden’s proposalsaying that the president’s son “is trying to impose his own rules.”

Joe Biden (left) and Hunter Biden.

“Our legally issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13. We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition,” Comer said.

Republicans opened the investigation against Biden in Septemberwho is accused of influence peddling to benefit relatives in their businesses in foreign countries such as Ukraine or China.

The Democratic minority leader on the committee, Jamie Raskin, for his part, accuses Republicans of promoting an “unproven conspiracy” against the Bidens.

The Democratic minority leader on the committee, Jamie Raskin, for his part, accuses Republicans of promoting an "unproven conspiracy" against the Bidens.

The business of the presidential family and especially Hunter Biden have been the subject of attacks by Republicans for years.

In the case of Hunter, furthermore, the criticism has acquired a sensationalist tone due to a period of drug addiction that the president’s son went through, of which hundreds of photographs have been leaked.

Hunter Biden is also charged with irregular possession of weapons and has been investigated for irregular tax returns.

EFE