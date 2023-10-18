Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, October 18, for a solidarity visit, on the twelfth day of the war with Hamas. However, the American president had to cancel his trip to Jordan after the cancellation of the emergency summit that was to be held there with Jordanian, Egyptian and Palestinian leaders. This dealt a serious blow to the United States, whose stated goal was to discuss the repercussions of the conflict in the region.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, began a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, during which he pledged to collaborate with his ally to avoid “further tragedies” for the civilian population, on the twelfth day of a war. between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip that has left thousands dead.

When announcing his trip, the 80-year-old Democrat made a big bet: to simultaneously present himself as a guarantor of Israel’s security, as the best hope for Palestinian civilians and as a bulwark against the risks of regional escalation.

But this search for balance was shattered even before his departure. On Tuesday, the Al-Ahli hospital in central Gaza was bombed, killing between 200 and 500 people according to authorities.

The end of dialogue with Arab countries?

This latest tragedy led Jordan to cancel the emergency summit that Joe Biden was due to attend with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

According to Matthieu Mabin, France 24 correspondent in Washington, “If the president of the United States does not find anyone to talk to other than the Israeli prime minister once he arrives in Tel Aviv, his presence will only serve to highlight the end of dialogue with the Arab actors in the region.” Precisely what the United States wanted to avoid.”







Without any meetings with Arab leaders during his visit, it will be difficult for the American president to play a mediating role in the Middle East. John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, assured that it had been a “mutual” decision, and indicated that Joe Biden would call the Palestinian leader and the Egyptian president on the plane returning home on Wednesday night.

However, Joe Biden has kept his trip, under heavy security measures, because he wants to ask Israel “tough questions,” according to John Kirby. Just upon arrival, Biden supported the version of the Israeli authorities that attribute the attack on a Gaza hospital to Palestinian fighters.

After his closed-door meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden assured that he will work with Israel to avoid “further tragedies” for civilians. “We will continue to work with you and our partners across the region to prevent further tragedies for innocent civilians,” he said. Next to him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country “will do everything in its power” to prevent civilians.

Entrance to Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, a day after hundreds of people were killed in an explosion on October 17, 2023. © Reuters stringer

Joe Biden is also scheduled to meet with paramedics and rescue personnel, as well as the families of victims of the bloody Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

A high risk visit

Arriving in Israel in a difficult context, the American president must also ensure his own security. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had visited Israel a few days before, “had to take refuge in a bunker with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protect themselves from rocket fire (from the Gaza Strip),” recalls our international columnist. Armelle Charrier: “We imagine that security is at maximum to ensure that the American president is not hit.”

The visit is being analyzed with a magnifying glass around the world. While ‘The New York Times‘ Calls it a “brave” trip even for a president “with such extensive security,” the Washington Post warns that The visit carries risks “for both American politics and Joe Biden’s political legacy,” who has promised to end “eternal wars”.

Joe Biden also runs the risk of returning empty-handed, without the Israeli Government’s promise to allow humanitarian aid into Gazaand no answers for the families of American citizens held hostage by Hamas, whose exact number is unknown.

US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while visiting Israeli territory amid the ongoing conflict between the Jewish-majority State Army and Hamas. In Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023. © Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

But “the United States arms Israel a lot,” says Armelle Charrier. “The country has the capacity to produce its own weapons, but it needs the support of the United States because it is a small state.”

Shipping of two aircraft carriers

By visiting the region, the head of the most powerful army in the world also tests his deterrence capacity against Hezbollah and, therefore, against Iran. Washington has deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean “to deter hostile actions against Israel,” according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“To protect Israel from any attack, there are 100 American planes that can take off at any time and 2,500 additional soldiers,” says Armelle Charrier.

But the United States, which is already Ukraine’s main supporter and wants to conserve strategic resources to confront China, does not want the conflict to spread. Especially since Joe Biden is not completely in control of the situation: any major additional deployment of aid to Israel must be approved by the US Congress. Congress is currently paralyzed by the hard right, who are trying to impose one of their own as head of the House of Representatives.

