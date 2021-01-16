Tom Bell, 78, was Joe Biden’s benchmate at a Catholic elementary school in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where the president-elect of the United States spent his middle-class childhood before his father lost his job and they had to move. to the neighboring state of Delaware, where he finally ended up building his political career. In an interview with Clarion, Bell says that the friendship between the two “was never lost” and that Biden always returns to his hometown. He qualifies his friend as an “honorable, noble and very loyal person” and says that in those days Biden He was not a very good student, although he was a great baseball player and soccer player. It also reveals the nicknames that placed him on who on January 20 will become the leader of the main power in the world and how he coped with his stuttering in those days, which even today he has not managed to completely overcome. “For me it is very exciting that he has reached the White House because he is my friend”, He points out and believes that it will be“a very good president because he is a very fair person”.

How did you meet Joe Biden?

We grew up together in the same neighborhood, we went to the same school in Scranton. I was his benchmate in the years he was in school here. The most important thing is that our mothers knew each other a lot. Our moms went to school together too and they were great friends. And you know how it is: if your mothers are friends, you end up being friends with the children of your mother’s friends. We were very, very close families. Despite the fact that they left Scranton, they returned here permanently and that is why the friendship remained. The Bidens always came back for their vacations, Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving. They really did come back every year and it’s like they never left here. Our friendship was never lost.

Joe Biden (left) and Tom Bell (right), along with another schoolmate and Edward Kennedy

What is Biden like?

Joe lived in a very nice, small, middle-class house. I lived opposite. I am 78 years old, we are a month apart. He was my benchmate at St Paul’s Elementary School, a Catholic school. We went to the same chapel and we were students of Sister Eunice, who died at the age of 100. Joe is an honorable and loyal person. His mom was a very loyal and noble person and he inherited that. He wasn’t a great student and neither was I. Sister Eunice had nicknames for us because we were great friends and we always sat together.

What was Biden’s nickname?

“Bye Bye Blackbird”, because he was a stutterer and when asked his name said “bi-bi-bi-den.” He is still a bit stuttered today.

Was that hard on him?

It must have been, but really when we were kids we didn’t even realize it, we didn’t care. We did not mock or laugh at it. We get used to it.

Joe Biden, at 10 years old.

Weren’t they bullying you for that?

He said yes, and it must have been true, but not from our group, it would be from another group. What is certain is that no one of the people he grew up with made fun of him. Sister Eunice used to say “Bye Bye Blackbird” but it wasn’t a joke, it was just a nickname.

Now that would be considered bullying

Exactly, for something like that you could go to jail today or lose your job. They called me “Sleepy Bell” because I didn’t get enough sleep at night and I always fell asleep in class.

Just Donald Trump called Biden “Sleepy Joe”

Yesterday. Joe Biden outside his Scranton home. Across the street lived his friend Tom Bell.

Today. This is the house where Joe Biden grew up, in Scranton.

Yes, maybe he got the nickname from how they called me, I don’t know. But I would like to add that Joe has always been a risk taker. He has been a very bold young man and you could see that in sports. It was very good. His favorite sport was baseball because it was the great sport of the United States at the time. We also played soccer. He was a very good defender.

Biden campaigned by highlighting his middle-class roots. What was Scranton like when you guys went to school?

When we were children, Scranton was a place that depended on the coal industry and that for a long time produced a lot of wealth for many families. There was a time when there were very rich people here. When the industry of coal, iron and these natural resources ended, there was a huge percentage of the people who left here. Biden’s father had to leave because he had lost his job like many people. After World War II the Bidens went to Delaware because there were many industries there that were not being affected.

What will Biden be like as president?

He will be a very good president. He is a very fair person, who truly believes that everyone deserves to have a chance. I think his track record in Congress supports what I am saying. He represents me, the people of Scranton, and the entire United States. For me, it is very exciting that he came to the White House because he is my friend. I will always back it up. I can only speak good things about him. But even if he had never applied to anything, he would speak the same way about him.