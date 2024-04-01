



01:57 © France 24

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023, US President Joe Biden made his support for Israel evident; However, after the insistence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the ground offensive in Rafah, Biden has demonstrated his disagreement with the measure. Although the US leader insists on a ceasefire and truce in Gaza, the continued shipment of weapons to Israel has been criticized by Muslims, impacting his run for the White House.