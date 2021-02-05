The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced several measures in foreign policy with which he departs from the decisions made by his predecessor. It ends support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen, suspends the withdrawal of US troops from Germany and increases the annual admission of refugees. Biden also spoke about relations with China and Russia, a country from which he asked for the release of opponent Alexei Navalny and condemned the coup in Myanmar.

“The United States is back,” said new US President Joe Biden during his first foreign policy speech in which he announced that under his administration Washington will return to traditional collaboration with its long-standing allies. In addition, he reported that he is expanding the annual refugee quota to up to 125,000, a historic figure and the highest in a decade with which he makes it clear that he separates from the hard line on immigration matters of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

From the State Department, headquarters of US diplomacy, Biden announced that he is suspending the withdrawal of his country’s troops deployed in Germany, contrary to the decision made by Trump.

“As this review unfolds, we will halt any plans to withdraw troops from Germany,” Biden said.

Although Biden did not specify the details of this measure, he did freeze the plan initiated by Trump with which he specified that he would withdraw 11,900 soldiers from German soil, of which 5,600 would be relocated to other European countries and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (NATO), mainly Italy and Belgium, and another 6,400 would return to the United States.

President Biden is freezing plans to withdraw 12,000 American troops from Germany. The move halts a Trump administration decision that had ranked European leaders and angered US lawmakers in both parties. https://t.co/VZ8aHlTDpe – The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2021

The former president had announced the measure in June 2020, in retaliation for what he considered insufficient defense spending by Berlin in NATO, thus taking advantage of his country.

Trump’s decision then raised concerns of weakening the security of Western countries.

Biden did not refer to the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq, which the previous administration also pushed for. Under the Trump administration, last December the Pentagon reported that, in early January, just before the new president was inaugurated, “most” of the 700 US soldiers deployed in Somalia would be withdrawn.

In December 2020 the Pentagon confirmed that the number of US troops in Afghanistan was reduced to 2,500, the lowest level in 20 years, in what Trump called the need to end “eternal wars.”

Biden on Yemen: “this war has to end”

During his speech, Joe Biden also stated that his country will cease support for a Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, demanding that the more than six-year war, widely regarded as an indirect conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, “has to finish “.

“To underscore our commitment, we will end all US support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales.”

File-Dozens of people flee after an explosion shortly after a plane landed with the new government cabinet. In Aden, Yemen, on December 30, 2020. © AP

Biden pointed out that he is committed to diplomacy in the resolution of this conflict, so he asked his team to lead the support at the UN that leads to a ceasefire and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as the United States special envoy for Yemen with in order to end “a war that has created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe,” he said.

The move is a reversal of the policy of the administrations of Democrat Barack Obama, in which he served as vice president, and of Republican Donald Trump.

In an attempt to defuse possible tensions with Saudi Arabia, Washington’s ally in the region, Biden also offered to continue helping him to defend “its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The kingdom welcomed the president’s comments. On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, told state television that his nation hopes to work with the new US administration to end conflicts and face challenges.

The Saudi-led military coalition, which intervened in Yemen in 2015 backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis, is described by the UN as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its population in need and millions on the brink of a large-scale famine.

Joe Biden challenges Russia

The leader of the White House showed a less permissive position with the alleged interference of Moscow in his country.

“I made it clear to President Putin, in a very different way than my predecessor, that the days of the United States turning to aggressive actions by Russia, interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over. “, he emphasized.

File-Illustration with photography of the president of the United States, Joe Biden and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. © JIM Watson, Alexander Nemenov / AFP

Biden advocated for the release of Russian opposition leader Alexé Navalni, who this week was sentenced to three and a half years for allegedly breaching the terms of his probation, following a suspended sentence in 2014, and after spending several months in Germany where he was. in a coma from a poisoning of which the opponent accuses the Kremlin.

“The politically motivated imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and Russia’s efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community. Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, has rights under the Constitution ”, he affirmed.

However, Biden ratified his commitment to the recently confirmed extension of the nuclear arsenals limitation treaty.

Biden promises strong stance on Myanmar and China

The US president joined the international rejection of the coup d’état carried out last Monday by the Army in Myanmar and urged the release of all political leaders who remain arrested by order of the military, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the President Win Myint. Biden already announced possible sanctions against the military junta this week.

“The Burmese military must renounce the power they have taken, release the activists and officials they detained, lift restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence,” he said.

The Myanmar Army stands guard at a checkpoint with armored vehicles blocking a road leading to the Parliament building in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. © AP

Meanwhile, China, expanding its military and working to increase its influence around the world, is perhaps Biden’s greatest international challenge as he begins his presidency. The head of state called Beijing “our most serious competitor.”

“We will confront China’s economic abuses, counter its aggressive and coercive action to reject China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. But we are ready to work with Beijing when it is in the interest of the United States to do so.” stated the president.

Since his election campaign and now in his first days in office, Biden points out that he tries to repair what he considers the damage to the position of the United States in the international arena, by rolling back Trump’s policies. Biden is also working on Washington’s return to the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic is one year old with no setback yet.

However, not all of America’s allies would be pleased with the 180-degree turn in foreign policy, including Poland, where Trump once pledged to deploy American troops, or a number of nations that have criticized Washington’s strong intervention in matters they consider internal.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE