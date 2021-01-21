The Department of Homeland Security of the United States has communicated the paralysis of some of the deportations of immigrants during the next hundred days with the aim of review immigration policies from the country.

United States President Joe Biden has appointed Acting Secretary of Homeland Security David pekoske, who has signed the document confirming this measure whose objective is “to have an immigration law fair and effective, focused on national security. “

The statement from the United States Department of Homeland Security also refers to the fact that this pause will make it possible to adequately guarantee the use of resources in the most important challenges that the country faces, such as “the southwest border.” .

A Guatemalan deported from the US is photographed in his country. Photo: AFP

The document signed by Pekoske specifies that the pause, which will begin on Friday, does not apply to those who were not in the United States before November last year or if the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Service decides the expulsion.

A setback for Trump’s policies

This measure is part of the first executive orders that Joe Biden has taken when sitting in the Oval Office as the 46th president of the United States, a few hours after being sworn in.

In addition, Biden has signed other immigration measures such as the end of the construction of the border wall between Mexico and the United States, one of the main promises of former President Donald Trump, and the end of restrictions on travelers from countries with a Muslim majority. .

In September last year, a United States appeals court allowed the Donald Trump Administration to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants who they had already been recognized as citizens Americans, including minors.

Europa Press