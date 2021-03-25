Premiere at the White House: Joe Biden invites you to the first formal press conference on Thursday. The US president is likely to meet with both praise and criticism. How does the democrat manage the situation in Mexico?

Washington – Joe Biden took a long time, now the 46th President of the USA invites you to the first official press conference in the White House. On Thursday (March 25), 64 days after his inauguration, the Democrat will answer journalists’ questions at 1:15 p.m. local time (6:15 p.m. CET). It also covers topics that Biden is reluctant to talk about.

Press conference Joe Biden: The new president can score with vaccination progress

First of all, the majority of the US population gives their new president a good report card. According to Survey from the website FiveThirtyEight Biden’s policy currently has an approval rate of up to 60 percent. Donald Trump never got above 50 percent in four years in office.

The support in the population is mainly due to Biden’s crisis management in the corona pandemic *. Thanks to the ongoing vaccination campaign *, the 78-year-old managed to transform the USA from a problem child * to a pioneer in terms of infection rates. The goal of 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days of office was achieved after just 58 days. The United States occupies seventh place in the global vaccination quota ranking (Germany = 38th). According to Biden, all adults should be vaccinated by May 1st.

country Vaccination rate based on first vaccination ** 1. Seychelles 64.2 percent 2. Israel 60.1 percent 3. Great Britain 42.2 percent 4. United Arab Emirates 35.1 percent 5. Chile 31.1 percent 6. Bahrain 26.6 percent 7. USA 25.6 percent 38. Germany 9.8 percent

** Source: Our World in Data, as of March 25th, 12 noon

Press conference Joe Biden: Keyword Mexico – uncomfortable questions for the president?

Far from progress in vaccination, the White House * is also facing problems these days. With the number of migrants arriving on the southern border with Mexico increasing, the pressure on the Biden government has increased significantly. The President himself tried to de-escalate, but also spoke of a “difficult task”.

Housing the many unaccompanied minor migrants is currently complicated. The exhausted capacities had recently meant that the transfer of children from border police facilities to those of the Ministry of Health did not always take place within the legally prescribed period of 72 hours.

Press Conference Joe Biden: How is the government coping with the “challenging situation” in Mexico?

Because of the bottlenecks, according to spokesman John Kirby, the Pentagon has now approved an application from the Ministry of Health * that unaccompanied children and adolescents can be temporarily accommodated in an empty dormitory at a military base in San Antonio, Texas. According to the latest official figures from Wednesday, around 5,000 children and young people were in border protection facilities and more than 11,500 were in the care of the Ministry of Health.

So far, the new government has not spoken of a crisis on the southern border, but rather of a challenge. It is a “challenging situation” on the southern border, said Vice President Kamala Harris * on Wednesday. It should – delegated by Biden – now work with Mexico and countries of the Northern Triangle – Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador – so that they accept rejected migrants and improve the control of their borders.

USA: Trump vs. Biden – different press strategies

When Biden will now appear in front of the press for the first time, it could also be discussed why he had taken so long with the first press conference. In the US media, this course has recently been treated more intensively and in some cases also critically. Since taking office, Biden has answered questions from individual journalists on the fringes of appearances many times, but has not yet held a full press conference. He has also revived the tradition of a daily media briefing at the White House, with spokeswoman Jen Psaki available to answer reporter questions.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump * had taken a different approach. Trump’s spokesman rarely held press conferences for long, but Trump often faced journalists in detail. Often on the fringes of trips in front of his helicopter. The last time there was a mishap occurred on one of Joe Biden’s * business trips: The Democrat crashed on the way into the plane *. As a result, voices regarding Biden’s fitness were loud in the USA – it is unclear to what extent these will also appear at the press conference. We will generally keep you up to date on all important statements. (as / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA