Just over two weeks after coming to power, the Joseph Biden administration formalized its first approach to the Nicolás Maduro regime. And that first statement, issued Wednesday night from the new State Department spokesman, Ned Price, leaves again in an uncomfortable situation to the government of Alberto Fernández.

Price defined Maduro before journalists as “A dictator”, refused to contact him as an interlocutor about the future of Venezuela. And he stressed that they continue to recognize the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “interim president” of Venezuela.

Although it was suggestive when saying that the new administration hoped to work with “partners” and “allies” in the Venezuelan crisis – Price did not name any country – the spokesman for the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken considered the Organization of American States (OAS) Y to the Lima Group as the “leadership” spaces to continue “pressing for a democratic transition in Venezuela” to “further strengthen a regional coalition” that advocates “free and fair elections” in the Caribbean country.

The Fernández government ignores Guaidó, advocates dialogue with Maduro, and endorsed the last and controversial legislative elections imposed by Chavismo, of December 6, and that were condemned by most of the western democracies.

Furthermore, it maintains a confrontation opened with Luis Almagro’s OAS and with the Lima Group. He points out that they are and were instruments of the Trump administration and its plans to invade Venezuela. They claim that former president Mauricio Macri endorsed them. Plans that were never actually checked. The Biden thing is Trump’s continuity.

Differences

Curiously, the Argentine government joined the International Contact Group with Venezuela to evade commitments with that of Lima. But when the Contact Group condemned the legislative ones, Argentina he distinguished himself with silence and with an abstention at the OAS.

This week the GCI asked for transparent elections, Argentina accompanied, but Foreign Minister Felipe Solá stood out with a statement in which he asked for “humanitarian access” from Venezuela to “blocked” money – he did not specify – so that he can pay for vaccines against COVID from the fund Covax, when it is the Venezuelan opposition that demands a mass vaccination plan from Maduro, which does not have.

The position is so uncomfortable For President Fernández, his position, for example at the UN – where he has condemned human rights abuses in Venezuela in line with High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet – which last week came out to deny something that is ongoing. These are the conversations that Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand commented to seek a more consensual position at the regional level on Venezuela. These negotiations exist. Chile has just joined the Contact Group. The Argentine President chose to emphasize that he has not talked about this with his counterpart Sebastián Piñera. Do the foreign ministers work without presidential consensus?

Even so, government sources consulted by Clarín flatly deny that Biden’s position leaves them in a bad way. Furthermore, they point out that Alberto Fernández is “the best positioned president” for an eventual “mediation” dialogue in Venezuela and that for this it is worth remembering – they say here – the democrat spoke with a few Latin American presidents, among whom was the Argentine . And they are optimistic that this year Alberto F will have a trip to the White House. They consider that Washington “understands” the Argentine position.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out to this newspaper that the Argentine position “Regarding the words of the US spokesman, it is to welcome that there is talk of a democratic and peaceful solution to the conflict.” This Thursday there was a scheduled meeting between the minister Felipe Solá and the charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Buenos Aires, MaryKay Carlson. But finally the Chief of Staff received it, Guillermo Justo Cháves, and the vice chancellor Pablo Tettamanti. Neither party wanted to say whether Venezuela was discussed. It does not appear in the communication of the meeting.

The Government seeks a rapprochement with Washington through coincidences regarding multilateralism and the fight against climate change. But reality prevails and the first differences begin to emerge. In the care that Biden seeks to maintain before the Latinos in Florida who did not vote for him, in the harshness that he promises towards China, and trade protectionism.

PB