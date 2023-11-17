Home page politics

The concern that Biden’s recent “dictator” statement could destroy the success of the summit with Xi so far appears to be unfounded. China largely ignores the incident. The Republicans scoff anyway.

Everything almost went smoothly. US President Joe Biden was already leaving the stage of his press conference when he was asked. Whether he still thinks that China’s state and party leader Xi Jinping is a “dictator”. It happened as it had to happen: Biden answered the question in the affirmative, albeit with a certain qualification: “He is a dictator in the sense that he leads a communist country that is based on a form of government that is very different from ours.” Yes Then came the astonishing thing: Until Friday morning, Beijing had not poured out a fanfare of insults against Biden and the USA.

A State Department spokeswoman criticized Biden’s choice of words on Thursday – but in a way as if it wasn’t the president who had said the D-word: “There are always people with bad intentions who try to put a wedge between the relationship between China and the USA. But that won’t work. The state media ignored the incident. Instead, they praised the successes of the summit, such as the resumption of bilateral military dialogue.

China ignores “dictator” statement: relaxation is currently more important for Beijing

The fact that Beijing is so easily ignoring the “dictator” episode is a signal that the attempt to stabilize relations is serious this time – and can now withstand small shocks like this. For Beijing and Xi Jinping, it currently seems to be more important domestically to show positive images of the summit with the USA: Look, we are talking on an equal footing and dealing constructively with one another! The economy in China is weakening, partly because people and companies are unsettled by geopolitical tensions with the USA. This puts pressure on consumption and investments.

The ex-president’s opposition Republicans Donald Trump exploited the incident with relish, even without causing a foreign policy scandal. Photos and videos circulated on social media purporting to show Secretary of State Antony Blinken shaking his head or irritated as Biden made the “dictator” statement. These come primarily from sources close to the Republicans; They suggest that Biden has once again made one of his infamous gaffes. But footage of the press conference or the summit does not show a confused president.

Biden not confused at APEC summit

At the events of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Biden appeared confident, as he usually does in foreign policy. In the Ukraine war or in the war over Gaza, for example, the Biden government, including the president, is acting very clearly and without any missteps.

The 80-year-old Biden still wants to run for president again. He faces a tough election campaign in which the Republicans will harp on his age and health, even though their likely candidate, Trump, is hardly younger himself at 77. Trump’s nickname “Sleepy Joe” from the last election campaign is very popular among Republicans.

Biden therefore needs success and must demonstrate his mental clarity again and again. If Beijing were to take stricter action against the illegal export of fentanyl active ingredients, as Xi Jinping promised at the summit, the president could score points domestically. The drug crisis caused by fentanyl and other opioids has already killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Washington even lifted sanctions against a forensics laboratory linked to the Chinese police. It ended up on the sanctions list because of its alleged inaction in the fight against fentanyl precursors.

Was Biden’s “dictator” response a domestic political calculation?

And the recent “dictator” statement could well have been a calculation instead of a glitch: When asked about the “D word,” Biden had no chance to clearly deny the reporter’s question for domestic political reasons. If he had emphasized that Xi was not a dictator after all, Biden would have been torn apart by the China hawks in Washington. Xi’s advisors are likely to know this.

When Biden called his counterpart Xi a “dictator” for the first time in June, there was an outcry from Beijing. It was similar when Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Xi a “dictator” in an interview with a US television station.

But this time the charm offensive on both sides seems to be holding for now. Even the influential commentator Hu Xijin, known for his sharp tones critical of the USA, gave up X after the summit gently. The transcripts from both sides often used expressions such as “agreed” or “welcomed,” Hu wrote. This shows that both countries really want to relax relations. “Importantly, this meeting created a positive atmosphere, which is particularly significant at a time when mutual distrust in relations is deepening and the atmosphere of peoples’ friendship is weakening,” Hu said. These are unusual sounds from Beijing.