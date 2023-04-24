Monday, April 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Joe Biden’s message to Gustavo Petro for his visit to Washington: ‘Thank you’

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in World
0
Joe Biden’s message to Gustavo Petro for his visit to Washington: ‘Thank you’


close

Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden.

Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden.

Gustavo Petro’s assessment of his visit was positive. This is what Joe Biden said about it.

In a brief review of his five days of touring the US, President Gustavo Petro classified his visit as a sign that Colombia positioned itself for a week in the “leadership center in the great problems of the world”.

See also  Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out attacks on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The president not only highlighted his participation in the United Nations forum, highlighting as a fundamental point of discussion “the balance of humanity and nature”; he also reviewed meetings with American businessmen.

The central issue would have been the environment and how it should be “articulated with the new development plan of Colombia.”

What did Joe Biden say about the meeting?

In addition, The President of the United States, Joe Biden, thanked Gustavo Petro for his visitthrough their social networks, emphasizing “their commitment to address climate change and promote democratic values ​​throughout the Americas“.

The message accompanies a video of the meeting, in which Biden is seen welcoming Petro in a friendly way. “Mr. President, it’s great to see you here in the Oval Office.“, he is heard saying in the clip.

The US president also assured that Colombia and the US are starting a fight against climate change togetherannouncing investment by his country for the conservation of the Amazon.

See also  Biden nominates African-American judge Kentanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

For his part, Petro retweeted Biden’s message.

Writing Latest News
TIME

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Joe #Bidens #message #Gustavo #Petro #visit #Washington

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rostransnadzor spoke about the most popular violations for 2022

Rostransnadzor spoke about the most popular violations for 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result