It’s not the way he wanted to say goodbye to the White House, but the reality is what it is: Joe Biden will not celebrate Christmas again at Washington’s Pennsylvania Avenue residence. The 46th president of the United States has spent his last Christmas Eve there and, in addition to following NORAD and Santa Claus’s trip, he has shown the interiors of one of the most famous buildings in the world on such important dates.

Biden himself has shared a video in which A drone sneaks into the rooms of a White House brighter and more colorful than ever. The Christmas decoration seen like this has left a scene worthy of authentic cinema.

But beyond this viral detail designed for social networks and wishing that the American nation “be blessed with the peace and light of these dates,” for Biden it was a Christmas Eve of a lot of work.

With barely a month left until he has to leave the White House and, therefore, his current duties, Biden remains determined to refuse to be a ‘lame duck’. This is what the interim period is known at the end of a term in which a president must make way for his successor.









After making an unprecedented commutation of 37 death sentences or a controversial pardon for his son Hunter, dedicated this Christmas Eve to signing until 50 bills which was already advanced. And there are all kinds.

From somewhat more bizarre laws, such as confirming the bald eagle as the official bird of the countrypassing through a rule against hazing To stop violence among young people – especially university students – Biden wants to tie up as much as he can a legacy that he fears Donald Trump will destroy or, at least, dilute. For this reason it has also introduced economic regulations. One of them has been read as a direct message to his successor (and predecessor) in the presidential office or, at least, to his direct advisors: members of Congress will not be able to collect their pensions if they are convicted of criminal offences.

He has even signed a bill that promoted Paris Hiltonthe popular heiress of the hotel empire and empress of ‘reality shows’, in which greater control and responsibilities are requested from treatment and care centers for young people in situations of social exclusion.

Biden’s legislative fever has a more tangible reason than the mere fact of leaving a lasting legacy: he intends to spend the maximum possible of the budget approved by Congress on infrastructure projects in the United States but also for aid – arms and humanitarian – for Ukraine.