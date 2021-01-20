Joseph Robinette Biden Jr of 78 years old, he’s someone everyone calls just Joe. This man born into a family of Irish, Catholic and middle class origin from Scranton, Pennsylvania, has become the 46th president of the United States and arrives at the White House after one of the terms more turbulent of history, with the urgent self-imposed mission to unite the country, stop the pandemic, revitalize the economy and restore the nation’s prestige in the world.

Biden always knew he wanted to be president. In fact, this is what he replied to his first wife’s mother, Neilia, when she asked what he would do. Gone was his childhood in a Catholic school where he played baseball and soccer without being an outstanding student. Gone was his fight against stuttering, which he still conserves at certain times but which he has practically managed to overcome.

When his father became unemployed, the Bidens moved to neighboring Delaware, where Joe attended state university (he is the first president in history to has no ivy league title, the league that brings together the 8 most elite universities in the country). In 1972, at age 29 and with a law degree under his belt, Biden began his 47-year career of public service as a senator, then vice president, and now president of the United States.

His life was marked by a succession of tragedies. One month after taking his first political office, his wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi they died in a traffic accident. The other two sons were seriously injured, but survived, although in 2015, the eldest, Beau, died of cancer.

In 1978 he married teacher Jill Jacobs, who said she will keep her job at a technical school, and they have a daughter, Ashley.

Family losses forged perhaps his best gift in Biden: empathy that he transmits when he interacts with people. Without being a person of great charisma or a powerful speaker, Biden’s skill in hand-to-hand is powerful: he can charm college students, befriend the employees of the train that took him every day from Delaware to Washington, advise a guy on how to beat stuttering, pity the unemployed machinists of the industrial zone.

“A good guy”

As he could see Clarion on his way through the interior of the country, most Americans – even staunch Trumpistas – consider him a kind person and “a good guy.”

Senator elected 6 times, vice president of Barack Obama for two terms and leader of the Senate, Biden already has the experience how to govern and seek consensus. It will be a return to normalcy, to someone from the establishment after Trump’s tumultuous period.

From day one Biden has several urgent missions to attend to. Already announced that immediately will reverse some of Trump’s most controversial policies, something he can do by fiat.

Joe Biden in a 2000 picture with a boy who has overcome stuttering. Photo: AP

First, he promised to return to the Paris climate change agreement “on day one.” Trump announced his plans to leave him in 2017 and then made them concrete, drawing criticism around the world.

Biden also said he will send Congress right away a $ 1.9 trillion plan to face what he called “the twin crises of the pandemic and the sinking economy.” The plan calls for payments of $ 1,400 to people below certain income levels, raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, extending unemployment benefits and new assistance to troubled cities and states.

The proposal, which will be the third aid package for Americans since the pandemic began, also extends the ban on foreclosures and evictions for unpaid rent until the end of September, and will provide funds to strengthen the food ration program. .

With Angela Merkel, in 2013. Photo; AP

In addition, Biden will launch an investment plan to reactivate the economy and create millions of jobs considering climate change and racial equality. There will be massive new investments in infrastructure and in an ambitious plan to reduce carbon emissions with the goal of reaching the neutral point in 2050.

All of this will be funded by an increase in corporate taxes and personal taxes on individuals who earn more than $ 400,000 per year.

The pandemic, its objective

The new president wants to go all the way to stop the pandemic: he proposes to accelerate the vaccination campaign and reach millions of Americans in a country that has world records in terms of infections and deaths, which have already exceeded 400,000.

With his classic aviator lenses. Photo: Reuters

He wants to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of government. For this you want to create neighborhood vaccination centers, improve cooperation between the federal and state governments, and mobilize 100,000 health workers. Biden wants to move quickly and also to help restaurants, bars, hotels, airlines and other businesses get back to something close to normal as soon as possible.

Biden also plans to announce a immigration law the first day of his administration, with which he will seek to provide a path to naturalization for approximately 11 million people living in the United States without legal status. That would be a radical change regarding the harsh immigration policies of the Trump administration.

In his first hours in office, he will also cancel the ban imposed by his predecessor on flights from several Muslim countries, designated as Islamophobic.

