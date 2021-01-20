New President Joe Biden promised on various issues a different approach that of Donald Trump and thus managed to conquer the US electorate in the November 3 elections. These were his main proposals.

1) “NORMALITY”, INCLUSION and UNIT OF THE COUNTRY

After some of the most turbulent and divisive periods in American history, Biden won the trust of most voters who wanted a “normal” presidency, foreseeable, where life was not marked by a policy like the Trumpista, full of shocks, rule-breaking and fights with allies.

While Trump insulted rivals and encouraged divisions, Biden was a well-known figure who promised to unite the country, to make a government of consensus with the Republicans. “Heal the wounds”, was his watchword.

Although he is a 78-year-old white man, he promised a more inclusive and diverse government and this has already been noticed since the election of his running mate Kamala Harris, of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, and also in his support of the movement Against Racism and Police Violence from BlackLivesMatter.

Biden will return to an open border policy more favorable to immigration and will also favor the expansion of the rights of the LGTBQ community.

2) A DIFFERENT MANAGEMENT OF THE PANDEMIC

When a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus escalated in November, Biden announced that it would take a different approach than its predecessor.

While Trump refused to wear a chinstrap, squabbled with scientists, and criticized governors for restrictive measures, Biden promised that will force the use of a mask at the national level; you will listen to health experts and they will be the ones to communicate the policies; it will duplicate testing and case tracking and allow an opening of the economy and a return to classes in a “safe” manner.

He also promised that will speed up the vaccination process.

3) OPENING THE ECONOMY AND INCREASE MODERATE TAXES

In contrast to the Trumpian model of “America first” (United States first), Biden’s proposals on the economic plane imply reopening the country by global trade and seek to rebuild the tariff war with China and the European Union.

On the domestic front, he promised to re-boost the manufacturing and technology industry and will seek to relieve the middle class with raise the minimum wage at $ 15 an hour.

Even though Democratic governments tend to raise taxes, Biden promised that will not upload them families earning less than $ 400,000 per year and new ones will be applied to those earning more. It will also ease the debt burden on students and make a hefty investment in infrastructure of $ 1.3 trillion.

4) IMPROVEMENT OF THE HEALTH SYSTEM

At a time when the health system revealed stark flaws and inequalities in the pandemic, Biden promised improve “Obamacare” and access to coverage, although he distanced himself from the slogan of “free health for all” advocated by Bernie Sanders, his rival in the Democratic internal.

5) THE FIGHT AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE

He will have a totally different approach than Trump on the environmental issue, something that worries Biden and the Democrats very much. Promisedor go back to the Paris Climate Agreement and implement regulations on polluting emissions that had been eliminated by the Republican to reach zero in 2050. Although he said that he will not prohibit fracking, as Trump alleged, that activity could be limited. Unlike its predecessor, it will bet on clean energy.

