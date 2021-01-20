The new president of the United States, Joe Biden, began his term with a call to the unity of the country and defend democracy. Here are the highlights of his historic 21-minute speech.

Democracy: “We celebrate the triumph of a cause, the cause of democracy. It is fragile, precious. Democracy has prevailed.”

Renewal: “It is a historic day of hope, of renewal and resolution.”

Lies and truth: “There is truth and lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has an obligation and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders … to defend the truth and defeat lies.”

Challenges: “Folks, this is a testing moment. All of the colleagues that I have served in the House and Senate here know that the world is watching us today. America has been tested and we will come out stronger.”

Kamala Harris: “Today we mark the swearing in of the first woman in history elected as vice president. Do not tell me that things cannot change.”

The president referred to his vice, Kamala Harris, the first woman in that position in United States history. Photo: AFP

Unit: “Disagreement must not lead to separation. Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury (…) We must end this non-civil war.”

Commitment: “I will be the president of all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as I will fight for those who did. “

Leadership: “We lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.”

Crisis: “We will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve this cascade of crisis of our age. Will we rise for the occasion? Will we be able to overcome this strange and difficult hour?”

Message to the world: “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world again, not to face the challenges of yesterday but the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Source: EFE

CB