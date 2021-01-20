After a mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, Joe biden and his wife Jill arrived this Wednesday at noon to the Capitol for the official inauguration ceremony of the new president of the United States.

Important guests also arrived: the former presidents. The Obamas and the Clintons. Republican George W. Bush and his wife Laura also joined the ceremony. Each one was announced with a fanfare.

Legislative leaders were also present, while the formula Joe Biden-Kamala Harris got ready to swear in the steps of the Capitol, where on January 6 a mob of Trumpists took Congress by storm.

The Obamas go to Congress. Photo: EFE

The only person who shouldn’t have missed but did it was donald trump. The outgoing president is the first in more than a century not to attend the handover ceremony.

Hours earlier on Wednesday, the inauguration of the new president began at the Cathedral of San Mateo Apóstol, just minutes after Donald Trump took off for Florida without greeting his successor.

Biden attended mass together with his vice Kamala harris and the Republican and Democratic leaders of Congress, as the outgoing president flew to his residence in Mar-a-Largo, promising that he would return soon and without naming the incoming president, although he did wish the new administration luck.

Former President Bill Clinton and Former Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton. Photo: Reuters

“I’ll be watching, I’ll be listening … we’ll see you soon,” Trump said at his almost private ceremony, with a group of supporters and family at Andrews Base.

In Washington, it will be a long day, one that Biden himself inaugurated with his own tweet: “It’s a new day in America”. And then added: “Today, we start over, stay tuned.”

Official agenda

This is the official agenda of Joe Biden for his inauguration as president of the United States and his first hours in the White House. Always with Argentina time.

10:45 – President-elect, his wife, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her husband attended the Religious Service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington DC.

Members of Congress at Mass in San Mateo Apostol. Photo: AP

12:30 pm – President-elect, his wife, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and her husband arrive at the Capitol.

1:15 PM – President-elect, his wife, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband participate in the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.

2:00 PM – Biden and Harris will be sworn in and the president-elect will deliver a keynote address on Capitol Hill.

3:40 PM – Biden and Harris will review the military on Capitol Hill

4:25 PM – Once in office, the President, First Lady, Vice President and Second Knight will participate in an offering-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

5:15 PM – Biden, Harris and their respective partners are escorted into the White House.

Donald J. Trump says goodbye while boarding Marine One. Photo: EFE

First measures

19:15 – Biden will sign his first executive orders and other presidential actions in the Oval Office of the White House.

7:45 PM – Biden will swear in members of his team and cabinet from the Oval Office although the ceremony will be held virtually.

21 – First press conference by press secretary Jen Psaki.

22:48 – Biden, Harris and their respective partners will participate in the show “Celebrating America”, which will feature great music stars and will be televised. Then the president and vice president will speak.

11:55 PM Biden and Harris will appear on one of the White House balconies.