US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his predecessor, Donald Trump, left him “a very generous letter” before leaving the White House, although he decided not to reveal the content of the text of whoever his opponent was in the elections.

Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Biden said he will not discuss the contents of the letter until he discusses it with Trump. who did not attend his investiture ceremony.

Trump “wrote a very generous letter. Because she’s private I won’t talk about her until I talk to him, but she was generous“said Biden, who was wearing a mask to protect himself from covid-19, in response to a question from a journalist.

Biden made the remarks after sign the first three executive orders, from a battery of 17 measurements that he signed on his first day in the Oval Office.

One of those first three orders was to return the US to the Paris Climate Agreement -from which Trump withdrew to the country- while another of them went to order the use of a mask in federal buildings, in a provision with which it tries to mark distances with respect to the management of its predecessor on the pandemic.

Breaking with tradition, Trump did not attend the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday of his Democratic successor and set sail early in the morning to his private mansion in Palm Beach (Florida).

The outgoing president, however, did leave a letter to Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, as tradition indicates.

With the departure of Trump from the White House, four turbulent years marked by controversy conclude, in which he will go down in history as the first US president. to whom two impeachment proceedings have been opened, the second of which is still pending resolution in the Senate.

In addition, Trump sowed all kinds of suspicions about legitimacy of Biden’s victory in the elections on November 3.

EFE