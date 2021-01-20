In his first major act of government, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on Wednesday dismantled part of the political legacy of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, by signing decrees to reincorporate his country to the Paris Agreement on climate change and stop his withdrawal of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In another blow to Trump’s policies in his first hours in the White House, but internally and on immigration, the new Democratic president signed another decree that suspends the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico and revoked a ban on the arrival of citizens of Iran, Syria and five other countries with a Muslim majority.

After the coronavirus killed more than 400,000 people among more than 24.5 million infected in the United States, Biden also fulfilled one more of his campaign promises and decreed that the use of chinstraps is mandatory in federal buildings and for central government employees.

To alleviate the effects of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic, which plunged the country into recession, Biden also announced an extension of the federal moratorium on evictions until March 31 and a freeze on federal student loans until September 30.

“With today’s state of our nation, there is no time to lose. There is no better time to start than today,” Biden, wearing a mask, seated in the Oval Room for the first time as president of the United States, told reporters.

The president added that his decisions were only “starting points” to begin honoring his commitments to the American people.

“There is a long way to go. These are just decrees. But we are going to need laws for many of the things that we are going to do,” added Biden, whose Democratic Party technically controls both houses of Congress but faces a very divided Senate.

The new president of the United States used the chinstrap in almost the entire inauguration ceremony Photo: EFE

An announced turn

The new Democratic president signed the “executive orders” hours after being sworn in on Capitol Hill, quickly leaving his abbreviated inauguration ceremony behind to begin implementing his political agenda.

The decrees, directives and memoranda seek to make a 180-degree turn of unusual speed in the federal policies adopted by Trump in his controversial four-year term.

Only two recent leaders signed decrees the same day they took office, and each of them signed only one.

But Biden, faced with the coronavirus crisis, sought to show his determination and competence to begin to urgently resolve issues that he claims were mishandled by his Republican predecessor, such as the withdrawal of the WHO on accusations that he mishandled the coronavirus and covered up China.

Joe Biden will change Trump’s immigration policies. Photo: AFP

Among the documents signed by Biden in his first hours at the White House is one that backtracks the process of disengaging the United States from the WHO.

Trump had notified the UN health agency last year of his departure from his country, but it was to become effective only in the middle of this year.

As part of Biden’s decision to return to the UN health body, Government immunologist Anthony Fauci will speak on behalf of the United States, as head of his delegation, at a meeting of the WHO Executive Council on Thursday, said Jeff Zients, the new government’s head of the pandemic response.

Paris Agreement

For the former vice president and former Democratic senator, the fight against global warming is another priority of his term.

As soon as he arrived at his office, Biden signed the order on the Paris Agreement and sent an email to the UN so that the United States can return to the international pact against global warming in a month.

“We are going to fight climate change in a way that we have not tried until now,” the president told reporters after signing the decrees.

Biden too reversed a series of environmental deregulation measures taken by the republican government. Among them, it is going to revoke the authorization for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which connects the United States and Canada.

In terms of immigration policy, the Democrat reversed the wave of decrees that made up the Trump doctrine, which sought to make the fight against irregular immigration, especially of Mexicans and Muslims, a hallmark of his government.

Biden annulled a highly controversial immigration decree which prohibits the entry into the United States of passport holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran and Syria.

In addition, it decreed the suspension of construction work on the anti-immigrant wall on the border with Mexico, financed with the Pentagon budget, which generated bitter struggles that agitated the Trump presidency.

Also with regard to immigration, although in the legislative sphere, Biden is expected to present a comprehensive bill to Congress in the next few hours to regularize millions of undocumented people within eight years.

One of the main points is that it will give nearly 700,000 young people who arrived as undocumented in childhood, accompanying their parents, the group known as “dreamers”, a path to their naturalization.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB