Melania Trump (50) leaves the White House being as hermetic a character as when she entered. She also leaves with a fail as first lady, a 42% approval rating, the lowest of its immediate predecessors. What makes it worst first lady XXI century.

Michelle Obama left with 69% popular support, while Hillary Clinton left the White House with 56%. Even Laura Bush was fired with an approval rating of 67% even though her husband, George W. Bush, crashed out with 35%. Yes, Donald Trump’s wife has achieved get over her husband, who according to a CNN poll leaves office with a paltry 33% approval rating.

Four years ago, the former Slovenian model held up the Bible and the United States Constitution on which her husband was sworn in. Melania wore an elegant sky blue coat-dress, with a funnel neck jacket and matching long gloves that she remembered impeccable style by Jacqueline Kennedy.

Last brief word at Andrews Base. Photo: AFP

Everyone then thought that that first lady would be their model. And it was in terms of elegance, but not in terms of charisma. Even her most brilliant speech, at the Republican convention that nominated her husband as the US presidential candidate for that party, He plagiarized it from Michelle Obama.

Melania has never left her grimace of annoyance permanent, has rarely been seen to smile naturally and does not leave behind no worthy legacy of mention.

The woman who they say gave Donald Trump the final push to run for president may have once regretted doing so. At least it seems that way because of the rudeness towards the president, whom he has repeatedly denied his hand in public and has even slapped him or has remained serious as when he asked for a smile. The Republican has paid for it by protecting himself from the rain under an umbrella and leaving it to her at Discover walking behind him in the rain.

It is not known if Melania has ever wanted to have a relevant role and could not. Perhaps she has been constrained in her role.

The unfortunate phrase on Melania Trump’s jacket when visiting immigrant children. Photo: Reuters

On October 2, a conversation that she and her former assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff had during the summer of 2018 was released. The former model complained about the efforts she was making to decorate the White House for Christmas, as is tradition among the first ladies. , while the journalists only asked him about the separation of the children on the border with Mexico. “Who gives a fuck about these things and the Christmas decorations?”, then she hurt.

Faced with such a quiet first lady, many have wanted to see a message in her looks. As when in one of the most notorious debates of the Trump era, precisely about the “zero tolerance” with immigration that separated thousands of minors from their parents, he decided to wear, during a visit to a migrant children’s center in Texas, a Zara’s jacket that read: “I don’t really care, do you?”.

Her husband, to clear up doubts about whether the message was addressed to him, tweeted that it was a response to the media for the negative information generated about it.

Since his arrival to power it was noticed the tension between marriage and that Melania was a loose verse. “They say that I am his accomplice, that I am just like him (…) that I do not speak enough, that I do not do enough,” it was published that he lamented in private.

Melania Trump.

And in the face of the rudeness of her husband, a president who did not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as is tradition, she has wanted to be more elegant in his farewell. Melania has recorded a message to the American people in which she has been sober and restrained – some media say she is bland. In seven minutes of speech, the outgoing first lady urges “to choose love over hate and peace over violence” and mentions Donald Trump only once.

Almost a dozen books have been written on how is it really the woman born in the former Yugoslavia who immigrated to the United States and made it to the White House, but the information has never been first-hand. The wife of the outgoing US president and mother of their young son, Barron, has given few interviews, supported few initiatives and has fled as much of the public eye as possible.

Now, according to the news portal Page Six, the about to be former first lady wants to write her memoirs of what she lived these four years in the White House. If you do, you are sure to make a fortune. It remains to be seen if they will finally help to discover what Melania Trump really is like and what he really thinks.

By Begoña Corzo Suárez