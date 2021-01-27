The United States Government reiterated in the last hours its call for a “peaceful democratic transition” in Venezuela and the holding of elections “free and fair “, in the first pronouncement of the White House since the new US president, Joe Biden, took office on January 20.

Biden has already made it clear that he will continue to recognize Juan Guaidó as a legitimate interlocutor of Venezuela, considering the latest elections called by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to be fraudulent. This continues in the wake of the Donald Trump Administration, which was especially harsh in relation to sanctions against Chavismo.

The White House spokeswoman, Jen psakiHe explained at a press conference that US policy regarding Venezuela will revolve around “resolving the humanitarian situation, providing support to the Venezuelan people and revitalizing multilateral diplomacy.”

Washington wants to “push” for a “democratic result ” in the South American country, which also happens, according to Psaki, for “persecuting individuals implicated in corruption and human rights abuses.”

Maduro has asked the new US authorities to vary the policies of recent years, while Guaidó assumes instead that things will continue as they have been.

The main opposition leader to Chavismo congratulated on Twitter Antony blinken for his formal appointment as US Secretary of State. “We share the vision that leads us to defend democracy in our nations. We count on your support for the freedom of Venezuela,” he said.

