The Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony Blinken, admitted this Friday before the UN that several actions of his country in recent years have undermined the international order, but promised that the Joe Biden government will act to repair it.

“I know that some of our actions in recent years have undermined the rules-based order and led others to question whether we are still committed to him“Blinken said in a speech to the United Nations Security Council.

The head of US diplomacy called for that commitment to be judged by the actions that the Biden government is taking. taking in the international arena, among which he highlighted the return to the Paris Agreement on climate, its continuity in the World Health Organization (WHO), its plans to return to the UN Human Rights Council or its negotiations to return to comply with the agreement nuclear with Iran.

Blinken pointed out that the Joe Biden administration seeks to correct the actions of Donald Trump that undermined the international order. Photo: AP

All of them are measures that undo steps taken by the Donald Trump administration, which Blinken avoided directly mentioning.

The Secretary of State also highlighted his country’s support for the COVAX platform to provide vaccines against COVID-19 to all countries and how the US is dealing with “humility and transparency” the internal problems of its democracy, without trying to hide them from the rest of the world.

“We continue to have profound differences among UN member states and within this Council, but the United States will spare no effort to seek common ground with any country that lives up to its commitment to the order that we founded together and that we must uphold and revitalize together, “said Blinken.

The US foreign minister insisted on the need for more international cooperation and warned that the global order in force since the creation of the United Nations, after World War II, is in danger.

“The nationalism is resurfacing, repression is growing, rivalries between countries are deepening and attacks against a rule-based order are intensifying, “he said.

“Some question whether multilateral cooperation is still possible. The United States believes that it is not only possible, but that it is imperative,” he added.

Blinken participated by videoconference in a Ministerial debate of the UN Security Council organized by China to address the situation of multilateralism, in which, among others, its Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and the Russian, Sergei Lavrov, also intervened.

Source: EFE