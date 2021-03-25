The president of the United States, Joe Biden, who arrived at the White House on January 20, opens this Thursday with journalists in a formal press conference. He is the first president in the last four decades to exceed two months in office without holding a question and answer session with reporters. He wanted to delay it in order to be able to use his first press conference to promote, using the solemnity of the White House, the benefits of his colossal bailout plan for the economy, which Congress approved two weeks ago giving Biden his first big legislative victory. But the news has brought to the journalists’ notebooks other much more uncomfortable issues that the Democrat will have to face.

There are calls to legislate on firearms control, after two shootings, just five days apart, in Georgia and Colorado, which have caused 18 deaths. The migration crisis on the border with Mexico, where the change in tone of the Democratic Administration has produced a record number of arrivals that saturates the reception mechanisms, will undoubtedly be another matter that will focus the interest of journalists.

The Biden Administration has recovered daily appearances at the White House by Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The daily regularity of these encounters with the media was abandoned during the years of his predecessor, Donald Trump, but the Republican used to answer questions from journalists, often spontaneously, in sessions that sometimes lasted up to an hour. In his encounters with the press, Trump used to lash out, and sometimes even insult, journalists from the main and most prestigious media outlets whom he considered biased against him and labeled “enemies of the people.”

Biden’s team, however, has closely monitored the president’s interactions with the press, which have basically been limited to interviews with specific media and informal questions in court appearances. The press conference this Thursday is something different, an old tradition in the White House, in which the president chooses the journalists who intervene, but lacks control over the questions, which are broadcast live on television, as well. like the president’s answers.