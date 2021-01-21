At 78, Joe Biden does not want to waste time. The new President of the United States took office Wednesday, January 20, as head of the country. “His first tweet was ‘No time to waste’, no time to waste, tells Agnès Vahramian live from Washington. He wants to register in the emergency, first in the urgency of the Covid crisis. One of his first decisions, that will be to institute the mandatory wearing of masks in federal establishments. He also made a promise: 100 million doses administered in the first 100 days of his presidency “, she adds.

After an investiture ceremony marked by the absence of his predecessor, a first for 150 years, Joe Biden plans to sign a dozen decrees, for “attempting to erase the legacy of Donald Trump” continues the journalist. In Washington, “The teams rushed to clean up the White House”, just a few hours after Donald Trump left. “Photos of Joe Biden are now on the walls of the presidential residence.”