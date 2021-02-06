United States President Joe Biden has proposed a rescue plan for 1.9 trillion dollars to help the US economy recover from the pandemic. Many Republicans are opposed, suddenly indulged in the fiscal religion that they immediately abandon when their party controls the White House. The huge tax breaks the Republican Party gave to billionaires and corporations in 2017 sparked the largest fiscal deficit on record in America out of deep recessions or wars. But the promise of investment and growth never materialized.

Instead, Biden’s proposed spending plan is urgently needed. Data published recently shows a slowdown in US recovery, in terms of GDP and employment. There is plenty of evidence that the recovery package will provide a huge stimulus to the economy, and that economic growth will generate significant tax revenue, not only for the federal government but also for states and municipalities that now lack the funds they need. to provide essential services.

Those who oppose Biden’s plan too pretend to be concerned about the danger of inflation (That fearsome monster, which these days has more fantasy than real threat). In fact, there is data to suggest that in some sectors of the economy there may be a drop in wages. Still, should inflation rise, the United States has abundant monetary and fiscal tools ready to deal with it.

Of course the economy would be better off with non-zero interest rates. It would also benefit from greater tax collection, through the creation of pollution taxes and the recovery of progressivity in the tax system. There is no justification for the richest Americans to pay less taxes as a percentage of their income than the less well off: now that they have been the least affected (in health or economic terms) by the coronavirus pandemic, the regressiveness of the US tax system is showing its worst side.

We have seen the pandemic wreak havoc in some sectors of the economy, where it caused a high incidence of business closures (especially among small ones). If an important recovery package is not approved, there is a real risk that the damage will be enormous and perhaps lasting. This is so because poor economic performance generates fears that, added to those of the pandemic itself, will generate a vicious circle in which precautionary behavior will lead to less consumption and investment and further weakening of the economy.

In fact, the deterioration of balance sheets and the bankruptcies of companies (whatever their causes) drive a process of contagion to the entire economy in which powerful hysteresis effects come into play. After all, companies that have failed in the pandemic will not recover on their own once COVID-19 is under control.

The fact that we are facing a pandemic (global in scope) worsens the situation. While the best available data suggest that many developing and emerging countries have not been as affected as feared a year ago, the unprecedented slowdown in the world economy implies a weakening demand for US exports.

Poor countries do not have the same resources as developed countries to sustain their economies. China played an important role in the recovery after the global financial crisis of 2008; But although 2020 was the only large economy that grew, its recovery was clearly lower than that which followed that crisis (when annual GDP growth exceeded 9% and 10% in 2009 and 2010, respectively). In addition, China is now growing the trade surplus, so that its contribution to global growth is less.

Biden’s plan promises great results, as incorporates the fundamental elements of the necessary response. A first priority is to ensure that funds are available to combat the pandemic, reopen schools, and allow states and municipalities to continue providing the various services (health, education, etc.) that their residents need. The extension of unemployment insurance will not only help the vulnerable, but by generating peace of mind, it will lead to increased spending, with benefits for the entire economy.

The moratorium on evictions until March 31 and assistance to low-income families will also encourage spending. More generally, it is well known that the poor have a high propensity to consume, so a package that aims to increase incomes at the base of the pyramid (through, among other things, raising the minimum wage and tax credits for people with children and to supplement work income) will help revitalize the economy.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, programs focused on small businesses were not as effective as they could or should be; partly because too much money went to companies that were not really small, and partly because of a series of administrative problems. It appears that the Biden government is correcting them; if so, the expansion of aid to companies will not only serve immediately, but also will leave the economy well positioned when the pandemic begins to recede.

There is no doubt that economists will discuss every aspect of program design: how much money to spend on this or that; the income cap for cash grants; what signals should trigger a downscaling of the unemployment insurance program. It is normal for reasonable people to disagree on these details: their definition is essential part of political negotiation.

But where there can be no disagreement is the fact that a large plan is urgently needed, and that opposition to that plan is both insensitive and dangerously short-sighted.

Translation: Esteban Flamini

Look also

Look also



Look also

