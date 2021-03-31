The White House reported Tuesday that Major, President Joe Biden’s youngest dog, bite a person again. Was the second incident of this type in a month, and a week after having returned to the residence of the first North American president.

The animal “bit someone during a walk,” said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to the first lady, Jill Biden.

The same official added that Major “continues to adjust to his new environment”, after having received classes in “decorum and behavior” for his first attack, which was on the 8th of this month against a Secret Service agent. The new victim was treated by the White House Medical Unit “as a precaution” and returned safely to work.

The German Shepherd had returned to Washington last week, along with his brother Champ. Both received together the special training, which seems not to have yielded the desired results.

Joe Biden’s dogs received special training. AFP photo

Major, 3, and Champ, 12, were transferred to the Bidens’ residence in Delaware after the first incident. The president said Major was being trained in Delaware, but he refuted the idea that the dog had been sent away after the bite. He said the dogs were flown to Wilmington because the presidential couple was going to be out of the US capital.

The president assured at that time that the least of the dogs is “a sweet dog” and that in the White House “85% of the people love him.”

“Dogs will come and go, and it will not be unusual for them to return to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do,” said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.

With information from AP

DB