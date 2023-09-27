Major, Joe and Jill Biden’s other dog, had been entrusted to family friends after a series of attacks

Commander he did it again. The Joe Biden’s German Shepherdwho joined the family of the President of the United States just before Christmas 2021, was the protagonist of another Monday evening assault against a secret service agentbitten by the dog at Biden and First Lady Jill’s home in Delaware.

What happened — The agent bitten by Commander, an official note from the US Secret Services announced in recent hours, was rescued and is well, but the aggressive behavior of the First Dog, the only dog ​​that currently lives with Joe and Jill Biden together with the cat Willow could force the President of the USA to take action.

eleven assaults in 2 years — The attack that occurred on Monday evening, in fact, was not an isolated case. In the last two years, since Commander was given to Joe Biden as a gift by his brother James, occurred well 11 accidents, all to the detriment of the Secret Service agents who protect Biden and his family. The latest episodes date back to a failure months ago: last October the First Lady had failed to keep Commander under control and the dog had pounced on an agent. A week later another officer was bitten twice, while the officers who were present at the time of the attack were forced to use a metal trolley as a shield to avoid being bitten.

In December, however, an agent was bitten on the hand and forearm in the presence of Joe Biden himself who, according to what was reported in a long Secret Service report, he had not been able to intervene promptly. None of the injured officers, the same report specifies, suffered injuries considered serious, but it is undeniable that similar behavior is causing considerable concern.

Major’s case, removed from the White House — In July the White House reported that, following the repeated attacks, Commander had begun to follow a training course, but to date the results do not seem convincing and the risk that Commander will have to be sent elsewhere becomes more and more competing as the weeks go by. This isn’t the first time a dog from Biden’s First Family has proven problematic. Majorsthe German shepherd that Biden had adopted before Commander, remained in the White House for a handful of months between January and December 2021 and, after a series of attacks, was entrusted to the care of Biden’s family friends.

Even then, despite the training he had undergone, life in the White House was revealing too stressful for him. In fact, this seems to be the problem, as the White House confirmed last July: "As you know, the White House complex can be very stressful. It is for us, let alone for a pet."