The role of vice president of the United States has produced, throughout history, a rich anecdote of mockery for what is predominant and, at the same time, a vacuum of power that can result in a position size. Benjamin Franklin once proposed to treat “his superfluous excellence” to whoever would occupy it. During Richard Nixon’s campaign against John F. Kennedy in 1960, Dwight Eisenhower was asked to cite some of the great decisions that Nixon – which had been his number two– I had helped him drink and replied: “If you give me a week, I may think of one.” Nelson Rockefeller, vice president with Gerald Ford (1974-1977), summed up his labors bitterly: “I go to funerals,” he said, “I go to earthquakes.” And Thomas Marshall, his counterpart in the Government of Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921), defined the position of vice president of “cataleptic”: “He cannot speak, he cannot move, he does not feel pain, he is perfectly aware of everything that happens, but he does not participate in it ”.

The person who occupies the vice presidency of the United States in the year 2021, a woman of Indian and Jamaican roots named Kamala Harris, has been entrusted with a mission that, more than a funeral of those that Rockefeller detested, resembles an earthquake permanent (of which the Republican did not like either): the management of the migratory crisis on the border with Mexico. The challenge is so complex that even calling it a crisis brings with it a debate and, unlike what Marshall said, it does cause pain, a lot of headache, to the politician in charge of dealing with the issue.

President Biden had already advanced that he wanted to assign Harris some burning issues, just like Barack Obama did with him when he was his right hand man. “He entrusted me with the supervision of the 2009 economic reactivation law, the budget negotiations with Senator Mitch McConnell or the diplomatic relations with Iraq,” he recalled in his 2015 book. Donald Trump appointed Mike Pence to lead the task force due to the coronavirus crisis – although the New Yorker could not avoid taking center stage – and Dick Cheney played such an important role in the George W. Bush Administration – and in the invasion of Iraq – that some of his detractors considered him a presidency in the shadow.

Being a vice president, in short, can become a risky sport. Before the 2014 legislative elections, Obama also gave Biden a more relevant role in the immigration crisis, a way to limit the damage to his figure in an issue that the Republican opposition could exploit to the fullest.

Now it is Biden who has entrusted Harris with what has been a political grenade to all the tenants of the White House for almost 20 years. And it has done so at a very hot time, too: Fiscal year 2021 – between October 2020 and September 2021 – is on track to break recent records for illegal migrant arrivals across all age groups. In March, the border guard detained 172,331 undocumented migrants, more than double the number in January and the highest number in that month since 2001. Nearly 11% were also unaccompanied minors, a very vulnerable group whose massive arrivals to the border they have saturated the reception system.

Harris, 56, seen since the election campaign as a more than likely successor to Biden, 78, assumes her first specific mission fraught with dangers and, of course, certain political opportunities. The work raises your media profile within the United States, connects you with a relevant electorate, and enhances your figure internationally. This Friday she will hold a virtual chat with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, prior to the trip he plans to make on June 7 and 8 to that country and Guatemala, which will mean his first departure abroad as vice president.

More information

Because, as the White House has wanted to emphasize in recent weeks, Democratic policy does not have to focus so much on what happens on the border, but on the reasons for the migratory waves, and that means coordinating actions with the López government Obrador and with the three Central American countries from where the greatest migratory pressure comes (Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras). Investment plans of 4,000 million dollars (3,300 million euros) to reactivate the region and the possibility of militarizing the border are at the center of the agenda.

Biden announced the assignment to Harris on March 24, and on April 10, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki struggled to clarify the nuance. The confusion or clarification is not minor, since Harris has received criticism for not having visited the border yet and a couple of days before Psaki’s words, the sudden departure of Roberta Jacobson as coordinator of the southern border of the United States. “When I was vice president, my president asked me to focus on providing the necessary help to solve the causes that originate immigration,” Biden recalled last week in his first speech before the United States Congress, and continued: “the plan it was working, but the last Administration decided it wasn’t worth it. ” Now, as president, Biden has handed Harris the complicated mission of being the most visible face of that debate.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.