Kevin O’Connor said the US president is ready to come out of isolation

US President Joe Biden, 79, has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will leave isolation. The information was confirmed by his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, in a letter this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022). Here’s the intact (581 KB).

“Last night and then again this morning he tested negative for the coronavirus antigen test”, he wrote. According to O’Connor, Biden will continue to wear a mask for 10 days as long as he is around someone.

On Thursday (July 21), Joe Biden was diagnosed with covid-19. According to Kevin O’Connor’s letter, the US president completed a 5-day treatment with Paxlovid, a drug from Pfizer, indicated for the treatment of mild and moderate cases of the disease.

The doctor also reports that he prescribed Tylenol, a Johnson & Johnson drug that contains acetaminophen, a substance used to reduce fever and relieve mild to moderate pain.

“Your symptoms are almost completely resolved”said O’Connor.