For Joe Biden, the famous 100 days, those which set the tempo of a mandate, began even before he took office, which will take place next Wednesday. Thursday evening, he announced a stimulus plan amounting to 1900 billion dollars (1563 billion euros), or nearly 10% of GDP. This is the third stimulus plan since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, after the Cares Act (2,200 billion) adopted last spring and its version 2 (900 billion), voted a few weeks ago. The “Biden plan” calls for sending a check for $ 1,400 to every American (depending on income), which is double what the Cares Act 2 provided ($ 600) but less than the left wing proposed. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately said she would stand by her $ 2,000 proposal.

The future president also proposes to extend the additional federal allowance of 400 dollars per week until next September. Assistance with childcare costs is also planned, as well as the introduction of paid holidays subsidized by the federal government. A more structural measure will be put to the vote of parliamentarians: the doubling of the minimum wage to establish it at 15 dollars. This measure was part of Joe Biden’s program, unlike that of Hillary Clinton. Bernie Sanders had integrated it into his political project in 2015, thus taking up a claim born in fast food in New York in 2012. In 2013, Seattle was a pioneer thanks to the election of Kshama Sawant (https: //www.humanite .fr / united-states-kshama-sawant-we-must-build-mass-movements-698736), before California and New York State as well as a handful of other states (in a total of a hundred million inhabitants) do not make it their “standard”. If the House of Representatives and the Senate follow Joe Biden’s recommendation, it will be the whole country that will move towards this course, a response both social and political in a context of continuous increase in social inequalities for nearly a half-century. On the other hand, another proposal of the program was not mentioned by the future president: the increase in taxes for large companies and those who earn more than 400,000 dollars a year.

The plan is to free up $ 350 billion for states and cities to deal with budget shortages. 400 billion will be dedicated to the fight against the Covid pandemic, with the dual objective of accelerating the vaccination campaign and creating the conditions so that schools can reopen in the first hundred days of the mandate. Part of the funds will go to community centers in disadvantaged neighborhoods, where the death rate is highest, as well as to penitentiaries. A job program dedicated to public health should see the light of day.

“We cannot afford to sit idly by,” commented Joe Biden while anticipating criticism, stressing that “the return on investment in jobs, in racial equality will prevent economic damage in the long run. “The benefits will be far greater than the cost,” he insisted. The “package” will be found next week on the office of elected officials. Democrats have only a narrow majority in the House (4 seats) and even more in the Senate, where they cannot afford a single defection.