US President Joe Biden has withdrawn his candidacy from the presidential elections scheduled for November 5th and he did so with a letter published on his profile X (formerly Twitter).

“While it was my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote in the letter. “I will explain my decision in detail to the Nation later this week.” Biden then thanked his vice president, Kamala Harris, but did not nominate her as his next presidential candidate.

Minutes after the announcement, Republican challenger and former President Donald Trump, in a phone call at the CNNcalled Biden “the absolute worst president in the history of our country.” Although Democrats have yet to nominate a candidate, Trump said he was confident that Vice President Kamala Harris would be easier to defeat than the incumbent would have been.

The former White House resident’s words were echoed by the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee and Republican campaign manager, Richard Hudson, who called the president’s choice a “scandal of historic proportions.” “Our president is incompetent, the Democrats knew it, and they lied to the American people to cover it up. Voters will never forgive or forget the ultimate betrayal of their trust,” said Hudson, who questioned Biden’s ability to continue his presidency. “If the president is mentally unfit to run a campaign, he is mentally unfit to have the nuclear codes. Every Democrat in the House must now answer: Is the president capable of serving the remainder of his term?”

However, there has been no shortage of expressions of esteem for the White House tenant. Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a close ally of Joe Biden and co-chairman of his electoral campaign, publicly praised him on the microphones of CNN. “He leaves behind an incredible legacy of both leadership and service, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as both our chairman and the leader of our party,” the senator said, without commenting further.

“President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president, a leader who fought hard for working people and delivered amazing results for all Americans,” wrote California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who is considered a possible candidate to run against Trump, on social media. “He will go down in history as one of the most influential and selfless presidents.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also praised the president for putting “his party and our future first.” “Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great political leader, but he is also a truly extraordinary human being. His decision, of course, was not an easy one, but he has once again put his country, his party and our future first,” Schumer said. “Joe today proves himself to be a true patriot and a great American.”

Biden’s decision follows weeks of pressure on the White House occupant to withdraw from the race against his predecessor Donald Trump. The move now leaves everything to the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August 19 in Chicago.

Now they will have to choose another candidate. Nearly 4,000 Democratic delegates will gather next month at the event. 95 percent of them had already expressed their support for Biden after the primaries he won with virtually no challengers. Vice President Kamala Harris remains one of the main favorites to replace the White House tenant on November 5.

It is the first time in over 50 years that a president has withdrawn his candidacy for re-election. The last time was in 1968 when Lyndon Johnson decided not to run again. Even then, the next Democratic Convention was held in Chicago and was rocked by protests against the Vietnam War and the violent reaction of the police against the demonstrators.