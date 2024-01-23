The American president, Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in the state of New Hampshire this Tuesdayaccording to the media projections, despite the fact that it had not been officially presented to them.

(You can read: The Supreme Court endorses removing the barbed wire that Texas placed on the border with Mexico).

He current tenant of the White House He barely needed 1% of the votes to have been counted for networks like NBC News and Fox to declare him the winner.

These New Hampshire primaries are shrouded in a technical controversy due to the Democratic Party's decision to break with a centuries-old tradition and begin its electoral season in South Carolina on February 3.

New Hampshire law, however, It forces the “first” primaries to be held in the country and as a result the voting was also carried out.

Although it will not be recognized by the Democratic National Committee and the leading candidate, Biden, was off the ballots, there was a campaign to get voters to write his name on them.

(Also: Senior US officials arrive in Ecuador to address drug violence crisis.)

On the Republican side, also according to media projections, former President Donald Trump beat former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. With 20% counted, Trump led Haley with 53.2% (45.5%).

EFE

More news

What Queen Elizabeth forbade Joe Biden and his wife at tea time

The United States again includes the Houthis on the list of terrorist groups

How does the sale of one of the largest US companies affect Biden?