North American president confirmed favoritism and handily won the first official race of the Democratic party this Saturday (3.Feb)

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, won this Saturday (Feb 3, 2024) the inaugural Democratic Party primary in South Carolina. According to information from Reutershe confirmed his favoritism and won handily over the other candidates, deputy Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

Biden managed to win 85,635 votes with 86% of district reports, according to a survey by the Edison Research institute. As blacks represent the majority of the Democratic electorate in the state, the dispute was considered a test of the current president's popularity.

“The people of South Carolina have spoken again, and I have no doubt they have put us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser again,” declared the Biden campaign after the results were released.

South Carolina was governed by candidate Nikki Haley from 2011 to 2017 and has a tradition of voting for the Republican Party in US general elections. According to Reuters, andn 2020, Biden had 49% of the 539,263 votes in the Democratic primary race in the state, which involved 7 politicians.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee to compete with Biden in the elections. On January 23, she won the New Hampshire Republican primary. Former United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, came in 2nd place.

On February 6th, it will be Nevada voters' turn to go to the polls to vote in the primaries. The US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5th.