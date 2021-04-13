The US president will withdraw troops from Afghanistan on September 11. A date that coincides with the 20th anniversary of the attack on the twin towers, the motive given by the Bush Administration for invading the country. The war in Afghanistan, which officially began on October 7, 2001, is the longest in American history.

“The solution in Afghanistan is not military” assures the White House after 20 years of war. Joe Biden will withdraw the US Army from a war that will have lasted 20 years and left nearly 160,000 fatalities, between soldiers and civilians, according to Brown University in the United States.

The NGO Save The Children numbers at least 26,000 children killed or maimed in the last 14 years of war alone. The president of the United States will offer more details of the plan next Wednesday, April 14.

A Biden Administration official told Reuters that Biden made the decision to withdraw troops based on the failure of the strategy followed in the last twenty years. The officer relates that, according to the president, “the strategy adopted in the last two decades is the recipe to stay in Afghanistan forever.”

There are currently around 2,500 US soldiers in the Asian country, far from the 100,000 deployed in 2011.

The same US government official, in talks with the British agency, assured that “there is no military solution for Afghanistan” and that the United States will focus on the ongoing peace process.

US President Joe Biden delayed the departure of troops from the country for a few months, but will eventually carry out that process. In Washington, United States, on April 13, 2021. © J. Scott Applewhite / Reuters

Perspectives for dialogue in Istanbul

The date chosen by the US president will exceed the withdrawal limit agreed between the Trump Administration and the Taliban: May 1, 2021. Although the Taliban threatened to resume hostilities if Washington did not adhere to the agreement, White House sources they assure Reuters that they consider that the chosen date is not so far from the agreed date.

Turkey announced the start, on April 24, of a 10-day summit in Istanbul, which will include the presence of the United Nations and Qatar as mediators between the two Afghan sides.

However, the Taliban spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, assured that “our internal discussions – about attending the summit – have not yet concluded. A date cannot be set until then ”, according to Reuters.

War on terror

The discussions in Turkey come twenty years after the US invasion of Afghanistan against the Taliban, which was justified by the George W. Bush Administration after the attack on the Twin Towers in New York. A military offensive that preceded the invasion of Iraq, under the same slogan of “war on terror” and with the argument, which was proven false, of the possession of chemical weapons by Saddam Hussein.

During the 20 years of conflict, thousands of people have perished during the conflict. © PATRICK BAZ / AFP

This “war on terror” generated more terror at the international level, as pointed out by different experts, such as Jordi Calvo from the Delàs Center for Peace Studies in Spain. The invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq caused the destabilization of the region that, among other things, led to the emergence of the so-called Islamic State.

In the same strategic framework, simultaneously with the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, the policies implemented by Washington in terms of Homeland Security (internal security) such as the US Patriot Act, marked a future of mass surveillance that has become an irrevocable present.

