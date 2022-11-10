The president of United States, Joe Bidenwill meet next Monday, November 14, with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingin Bali (Indonesia) before the G20 summit, in the first meeting between the two since the arrival of the Democrat to the White House.

The spokeswoman for the US Government, Karine Jean-Pierre, announced in a statement that they will discuss “efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication” between the two countries, as well as to “managing bilateral competition responsibly”.

Jean-Pierre added that the two leaders will also discuss efforts to work together when US and Chinese interests align, “especially on transnational challenges affecting the international community.”

On Wednesday, during a press conference at the White House, Biden affirmed that he will not make concessions to Xi, despite the fact that their meeting had not been confirmed yesterday, although he took it for granted that it would take place, and reaffirmed that he does not seek conflict, but the competition with the Asian giant.

“When we talk, I want to establish what the red lines are for each other. I want to understand what he (Xi) thinks is part of China’s national interests and determine whether or not this is in conflict with what I know is it is part of the key interests of the United States,” Biden said.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased in recent months following a trip that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, made to Taiwan in August, to which the Chinese government responded with an increase in military exercises.

Biden also announced on Wednesday that Taiwan, a Washington ally that China considers a rogue province, will surely be part of the talks with the Chinese leader.

At the same time, he anticipated that they will talk about other issues such as Beijing’s treatment of its neighbors and “fair trade”, since Biden has maintained some of the tariffs that his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) imposed on China at the beginning of the trade war between the two countries in 2018.

The two governments have been preparing the meeting for monthswhich would be the first in person since the American arrived at the White House in January 2021, although both have had five phone calls in the last 20 months.

A high-ranking official of the US Administration specified this Thursday in a call with journalists that she does not expect any specific agreement to come out of the meeting and clarified that one of the main objectives is to “deepen understanding” and reduce misunderstandings and errors. of perception.

He stressed that Biden will be “honest” about US concerns, such as Beijing’s activities “that threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” human rights violations, and “harmful” economic practices by China.

Both leaders will also touch on other global regional issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's provocations.

Both leaders will also touch on other global regional issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s provocations.

The US official recalled that, after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Beijing cut lines of communication with Washington and cooperation in some areas.

In that sense, he described China’s reaction as “inappropriate” and “excessive”; and he assured that the US believes that communication channels should be maintained and not interrupted and then resumed, especially in times of tension.

Biden and Xi share a long personal relationship: both met more than a decade ago when they were vice presidents of their countries and shared multiple trips, meetings and dinners.

The American president will arrive at the G20 summit, which will take place between November 15 and 16, after attending the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt and the summit of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia.

EFE