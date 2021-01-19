Joe Biden, even before taking office, announced a number of proposals, including a $ 15 minimum wage law. Is a progressive presidency possible?

Marie-Cecile Naves On the one hand, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party played a major role in Biden’s victory, alongside community activists, and in silencing divisions within the party. And therefore, on the other hand, it will demand accountability from the new executive on various subjects (which are also campaign promises): environment, health inequalities, tax reform in favor of the small middle class, etc. In addition, Biden has a majority in the House and, unexpectedly, in the Senate, which opens up great legislative prospects for him. However, he will want bipartisan laws, not only because it is his way of doing politics, but also in order to divide the Republicans a little more by rallying a few moderates and marginalizing the Trumpists.

However, the new president has decided to ignore the left wing in his administration. How do you explain it?

Marie-Cecile Naves This is indeed what the appointments of ministers show for the time being. This ties in with his idea not to upset moderate Republicans and add that, until January 5, the victory of the two Democratic senators in Georgia was more than uncertain: a Republican Senate ran the risk of non-validation of ministers. socialists. One caveat: he recently said he had considered taking Bernie Sanders into his government, before giving up because his presence in the Senate is precious. We will see if he puts more the bar to the left in the nominations to come with the “spoil system” (replacement of senior administration officials and ambassadors).

Is his “return to normal” slogan the right remedy for an extremely polarized society, knowing that the “normal” of Barack Obama’s two terms led to the election of Trump?

Marie-Cecile Naves Biden has an interest in nurturing the story of America united, united, peaceful. In deeds, its policy should target inequalities and discrimination in access to rights and resources. But Biden is no more than Obama a providential man. However, if Trump was in part elected by the anti-Obamas, this does not mean that we have to agree with this racist America which, as we can see, is even more galvanized after four years of Trump! The “Angry white man” is not the victim he claims to be.

Should we expect social movements (Black Lives Matter for racism or Sunrise for climate change) to put “pressure” on the Biden administration?

Marie-Cecile Naves Yes, that is to be expected and it will make sense. It is thanks to the immense mobilization of anti-racist movements, and the militancy of black women in particular, that Biden reaches the big cities of the Rust Belt and tears off Georgia. In addition, opposition to Trump, from 2017, was first in the street (Women’s Marches, climate advocates, etc.) and these movements were able not only to build a common project, but also to capitalize on knowledge- to do that they intend to put into practice in Washington and which Biden would be wrong to do without.