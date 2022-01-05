Joe Biden will denounce Donald Trump’s responsibility in the assault on Congress, in his speech tomorrow for the first anniversary of the attack. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said so.

Biden, Psaki explained, “sees January 6 as the tragic culmination of what four years of Trump’s presidency have brought to our country”.

In his speech tomorrow, he added, “he will strongly reject the lie propagated by former President Trump and his attempt to deceive the American people” about the outcome of the elections.