President Joe Biden continues to wear his mask even after the precautionary measures for vaccinated people have been relaxed in the United States. Does he discourage Americans from getting vaccinated?

Washington – In America, the rules for wearing a mask have recently changed. According to the latest guidelines issued on April 27th by the CDC health authority (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced, outdoor activities are considered safe even without a protective mask, as long as people stay within their own household. Fully vaccinated people (from two weeks after the last vaccination dose) are now also allowed to meet in small groups at home without a mask.

Joe Biden is already vaccinated – despite loosening the mask, he wears a face mask: a bad vaccination model?

US President Joe Biden, aged 78, received a corona vaccination with the active ingredient Pfizer in December last year. Nevertheless, the president does not seem to apply the relaxed measures at first: Biden was always seen wearing a face mask at appointments and public events.

In an interview with Biden’s adviser Anita Dunn, CNN presenter Jake Tapper asked why President Joe Biden “doesn’t seem to be following” the latest guidelines. The moderator also referred to a quote from former Baltimore health officer, Dr. Leana Wen. She told the broadcaster, according to Tapper: “At best, it makes public health measures appear more performative than scientifically based. In the worst case, it calls into question the effectiveness of the vaccines “

Joe Biden with a mask at an appointment. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Joe Biden: “Extra Precautions” for the President

So Tapper asked Dunn, “Should the President start following these guidelines and stop wearing a mask outdoors, stop wearing a mask indoors with small groups of other vaccinated Americans to show the American people that it is are there any benefit in getting the vaccine and then they can take off their mask? “

Thereupon Biden’s chief advisor replied: Biden “takes the CDC guidelines very seriously”. He continued, “We are taking some extra precautions for him because he is the President of the United States. But I would say people should follow the guidelines and take advantage of getting the vaccine, getting fully vaccinated and taking off the mask, especially since the weather is going to be nice and we all want to be outside, ”said Dunn . It is a big step towards normalcy within the country.