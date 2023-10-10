The United States will guarantee that Israel “is capable of defending itself today, tomorrow, as we have always done,” said Joe Biden, in a speech at the White House. Accompanied by his Vice President, Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the President of the United States has been clearly angry and moved when confirming that several American citizens are among the Hamas hostages, and there are already 14 victims of this nationality in the surprise attack by the Palestinian extremist group against Israel launched over the weekend. An attack that Biden has described as “pure evil.”

The American president was speaking after having spoken this Tuesday with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the third time in four days about the war between Israel and Gaza. “We will make sure that Israel has everything it needs to protect its citizens and defend itself , to respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse. Hamas does not defend the right of the Palestinian people to dignity and self-determination. Their stated goal towards the State of Israel is to kill Jews. They use Palestinian civilians as human shields,” Biden said in a speech that began almost an hour and a half late than what was planned in his agenda.

This Tuesday, Israel launched its largest air attack against the Gaza Strip in 75 years, with bombings that have pulverized entire neighborhoods. Hamas had threatened to execute a hostage for every house hit. Attacks by the Palestinian extremist group have killed more than a thousand people in Israel, including 14 Americans; the Israeli wave, to 830 Gazans.

The US government has been fully supportive of Israel in the conflict since the beginning of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israeli territory this weekend. A position that was symbolized in a very visual way last night, when the White House was illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Netanyahu this Tuesday to explain their efforts to help Israel defend itself. “We address coordination to support Israel, deter hostile agents and protect innocent people,” the head of state said in a message on X, the old Twitter, before his speech.

Immediately before, the White House tenant and Harris had met with their respective National Security teams to receive the latest details on the situation and offer guidelines on the next steps to be taken. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen.

The United States has sent the aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean Gerald Ford, the largest ship in its war fleet, and its escort ships. A step that went beyond Washington’s traditional role as a mere unconditional ally of the State founded in 1948, and that aims to be a full-fledged warning: it is “a clear and unequivocal message to any country or group that thinks that this is an opportunity.” to take advantage of the situation that Israel finds itself in,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in a conversation with journalists on Monday.

Kirby was alluding to Iran, the great protector of Hamas. The United States fears that Tehran could take advantage of the troubled river and the conflict would spread throughout the region. The Biden Administration has also indicated that it will respond to new Israeli requests for security assistance as quickly as possible and a first aid package, mainly ammunition and air defense equipment, is “already on the way.”

Much of this assistance was already being prepared, as part of the annual US contributions to Israeli security, although delivery has now been accelerated. Since 2016, the United States and Israel have maintained a memorandum of understanding by which Washington provides $38 billion in military aid to Israel until 2028. Other additional aid will need the approval of Congress, similar to what the United States sends to Ukraine; The White House has indicated that it is willing to go to Capitol Hill to raise funds for both countries. “We are a large enough country with a viable and vibrant economy to be able to attend both,” Kirby declared.

“Our priority right now is to resolve the crisis in Israel and do everything in our power to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself from these brutal terrorist attacks,” the State Department said.

