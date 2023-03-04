The news was released this Friday, March 3, by his personal doctor, although the procedure was carried out last February. According to the White House, the president has reacted favorably to the surgery.

On February 16, Joe Biden was in the middle of the crisis which involved the overflight of the “Chinese spy” balloon that, according to what they later accused, was carrying out “intelligence gathering operations” on US territory. Routine activities continued for the president.

That day, the president underwent to a routine medical check-up in which a “small lesion” was also removed for a subsequent biopsy. The information was detailed in the “skin cancer surveillance” section of the medical summary published by physician Kevin O’Connor.

With the president’s visit to Ukraine, all previous information was buried by the media movement that generated this secret move of the 80-year-old Democratic leader. But the issue came up again this Friday, March 3 in another memo Sent by O’Connor to Karine Jean-Pierre.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was a basal cell carcinoma,” the doctor confirmed.

Despite the procedure, Biden has been “fit for work” according to his doctors. The truth is that the president’s agenda develops normally. Pictured, The president listens to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speak to reporters after Biden attended the Upper House Democratic Caucus luncheon. On Capitol Hill on Thursday, March 2, 2023. © AP – Evan Vucci

“The basal cell carcinoma lesion does not tend to spread or metastasize, like some more serious skin cancers,” said the specialist, who also assured that no additional treatments are required.

This is not the first lesion of this type that has been removed from Joseph R. Biden Jr. Before beginning the presidency, he suffered several similar extractions, the White House added this Friday.

“fit for work”

In the first exam, Biden was declared “fit for work.” These diagnoses are followed not only by those who watch over the well-being of the president, but also by his possible opponents in an electoral battle for the presidential seat in 2024.

Although no official announcement has been made, the first lady, Jill Biden, hinted in an interview that her husband will bid for another four years in the Oval Office. Already her advanced age, which makes her represent the holder with the longest years in office, is a matter of debate among the Democratic ranks.

The attacks began to fly ahead of 2024 with the petition of the second known candidate of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley, who asked that tests be carried out on politicians over 75 years of age to verify their mental capacity.

Basal cell carcinoma is considered a cancer, but it is slow growing. It occurs mainly on the surface of the skin, according to the AP news agency, and is removable with a shallow surgical intervention.

The shadow of this disease has been perennial in the Biden family, after his son Beau Biden, considered by many to be his father’s successor in politics at the time, died in 2015 of brain cancer.

With AP and Reuters